The Pentaverate Stars Talk the Hilarious New Netflix Series

Netflix's new series The Pentaverate not only delivers audiences a number of new Mike Myers characters, but also features an equally hilarious supporting ensemble, which includes the likes of Debi Mazar and Ken Jeong. This isn't Mazar's first time collaborating with Myers, however, as she starred in one of his breakout feature-film comedies with So I Married an Axe Murderer back in 1993. As if reuniting with Myers wasn't already exciting enough, Mazar learned that she was ultimately playing a role Myers himself originally considered embodying for the series. The Pentaverate is streaming now on Netflix.

"I've always loved Mike Myers and we are of a similar age so I feel like we grew up together. When he called and they wanted me to play the role, I was like, 'Wh-wh-wh-what?' And then he got on Zoom and vetted me, basically. Watched a lot of my current stuff since So I Married an Axe Murderer and decided I was his choice to play a character that he was supposed to play," Mazar shared with ComicBook.com. "So I was really nervous and really honored and he's been one of the greatest talents to work with, he's so multi-talented. He's so smart, he's a generous teacher, a friend, he goes into character where he's just laser-focused, and you're like, 'Whoa.' Multiple accents, working through back pain, working through schedules, being fatigued ... I respect him so much. And I learned a lot on this particular show and I'm so grateful to be a part of it."

The series is described, "What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347? As this new series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself. Remember, the Pentaverate must never be exposed!"

When reflecting on her own personal favorite Myers roles, Mazar expressed, "I personally have two. I love Lord Lordington in The Pentaverate because he's a paternal figure to Patty, and to Debi, and I love obviously Austin Powers but I loved him in Bohemian Rhapsody. I didn't even know it was him, I was like, 'Wait, that's Mike?' As an actor, you forget that he also does drama. He's very good."

For Jeong, collaborating with Myers was a dream come true, having been in awe of his comedic talents for decades.

"I really like Ken Scarborough, the main character of The Pentaverate," the actor detailed. "To me, it's a wonderful, I would have to say, departure for him, because his whole goal is to be kind and wholesome and pure and committed to that and doing scenes with him as Ken, it was breathtaking from an acting standpoint, because it's not like a comedian going into the same bag of jokes eight times. He really is committing to that, but historically, Dr. Evil is my favorite character of all time. It's what I could quote ad nauseam to my friends and I'm the biggest Mike Myers fan and I saw [Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me] in theaters, by myself, multiple times. I'm that guy."

He continued, "I just wanted to do the series just to watch him work. It's a sign of a great project where I don't really care about what I'm doing. I care about what I'm doing, but I don't care about what I'm doing because I just wanna watch Mike's process and I got the best seat in the house watching him go. I've never seen anything like it, I probably never will, and it was just a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me. And I dare say, with Debi as Patty, she's like the moral compass that keeps the train rolling on The Pentaverate. Kept it grounded for us comedians just to go."

