Bradley Cooper's Maestro Trailer Released by Netflix

Netflix just released a new trailer for Bradley Cooper's newest film, Maestro. In the fresh clip, the actor plays famed conductor Leonard Bernstein. His love for Felicia Montaelegre is showcased in the equisitely rendered world of this film. Maestro arrives on Netflix on December 20, but lucky fans can catch its limited theatrical run on November 22. Carey Mulligan's perfomance as Montealegre has to be lauded as well. It takes two special turns in this one to make this relationship feel real and believable on-screen. Maestro covers the events of multiple decades after all, so they had to be able to communicate Bernstein's life during all of its seasons.

The is movie is a love letter to Bernstein's life and work as Cooper directed, co-wrote, and produced Maestro. Alongside him producing the film are heavyweights like Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg. During the movie's premiere at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year, there was a staggering seven-minute standing ovation for Maestro. Then, at the New York Film Festival, Cooper's movie served as the spotlight gala film. So, the hype is deserved for this plaintive character study. You can check out a small taste of what they've got cooking right here down below.



So Much Talent In Maestro

(Photo: Netflix)

Maestro isn't just the Bradley Cooper show, Carey Mulligan is great in this one too. Managing to secure the Promising Young Woman star's commitment was enough to get some fans on-board. The Bernstein family issued a statement registering their delight along with Cooper. It sounds like the actor has admired her talent from afar for a while.

"I was struck by Carey ever since I saw her on stage many years ago and I haven't missed a performance of hers since," Cooper previously said in a statement. "I am humbled to be working with such a mammoth talent, as well as such a kind person in Carey."

Here's how Netflix describes the upcoming film: "From Director Bradley Cooper, Maestro is the towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between cultural icon Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro, at its core, is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love."

Bradley Cooper's Passion Project

(Photo: Netflix)

ComicBook.com readers might know Cooper as a Guardian of the Galaxy. But, he's absolutely ecstatic about his role in Maestro. Variety got the actor into a room with fellow Marvel actor Mahershala Ali in 2022. The duo discussed his earlier dreams of being a conductor before the movie star thing kinda worked out for him. This Netflix project provided an opportunity to reconnect with that dream.

"I was obsessed with it, asked Santa Claus for a baton when I was 8. Listening to music, falling in love with it and being able to really know every single moment of a piece, like Tchaikovsky's Opus 35 in D major, this violin concerto," Cooper mused. "I could do it as if I know everything about it without really being able to speak the language, obviously."

When the topic of Steven Spielberg being attached to the project came up, the star was elated. "I always knew that Steven Spielberg knew that I had this obsession with conducting," Cooper continued. "He had this biopic idea and was talking to me about potentially acting in it. But I had just been working on A Star Is Born. And I said, 'Listen, all I want to do is write and direct movies. I always felt like I could play a conductor, but may I research the material and see if I can write it and direct it? Would you let me do that?' "

Do you love this new trailer? Let us know down in the comments!