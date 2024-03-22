Happy Gilmore Star Offers Promising Update on a Sequel

One of the stars of Happy Gilmore has given a promising update on the sequel. Happy Gilmore is one of the movies that helped put Adam Sandler on the comedy map after its premiere in 1996. Sandler played the titular Happy Gilmore, a former hockey player-turned-golf competitor. 2021 saw Adam Sandler and Christopher McDonald, who played Happy's rival Shooter McGavin, share the news that Happy Gilmore 2 had been greenlit, but since then news has been pretty scarce. Well, McDonald is back with a new update on Happy Gilmore 2, and fans will be pleased with what he's got to say.

Christopher McDonald was a guest on Cleveland's 92.3 The Fan radio show (H/T Consequence.net), where he revealed that there is a draft for Happy Gilmore 2. "I saw Adam about two weeks ago, and he says to me, 'McDonald, you're gonna love this.' I said, 'What?' He says, 'How 'bout that,' [and] he shows me the first draft of Happy Gilmore 2.'"

McDonald continued, "Maybe you should cut that out (of this audio) because I don't wanna be a liar, but he did show me that, and I thought, 'Well, that would be awesome.' So, it's in the works. Fans demand it, dammit."

Adam Sandler floats the possibility of Happy Gilmore 2

Adam Sandler celebrated the 25th anniversary of Happy Gilmore in 2021 by teasing Happy Gilmore 2. Sandler and Christopher McDonald (Shooter McGavin) had a chat with the Golf Channel and when asked about a sequel, Sander said he would be into the idea and jokingly agreed to greenlight it.

"It has not been discussed," Sandler said of a sequel. "But it certainly has been discussed on the Internet, and believe me, that Senior Tour idea… it would be so amazing." The host asked Sandler and McDonald if they're both in and if he could announce that the project had been greenlit. McDonald gave a thumbs up Sandler replied, "Yes, yes you can greenlight this." The announcement is jokingly made before McDonald adds, "Yes, I am in. I would love to do it. Everyone's been screaming for it like Adam said on the Internet and, you know, I just gotta say it would be a complete blast, the Senior Tour with us two, oh my god."

Adam Sandler thinks Waterboy would work in a drama project

Adam Sandler headlines the new Netflix movie Spaceman, based on Jaroslav Kalfař's 2017 novel Spaceman of Bohemia. While the Spaceman adaptation is a drama, Sandler is widely known for his comedic roles in films such as Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, The Waterboy, and more. The prolific actor isn't afraid to show off his acting chops in heavier roles like Uncut Gems, which begs the question of if a Happy Gilmore or Billy Madison would acclimate themselves the best in a drama.

ComicBook.com spoke to Adam Sandler and Carey Mulligan about Netflix's Spaceman, where Sandler was asked which of his iconic comedy characters could transition into a dramatic film. "I think every one of them has some sadness about them," Sandler said. After teasing Mulligan about her football fandom, he replied, "It would be fun seeing a serious movie with Bobby [Boucher from The Waterboy]. That'd be nice."

What would you like to see in Happy Gilmore 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.