Spaceman Trailer: Adam Sandler Leads Wild New Netflix Movie

Netflix revealed a brand-new trailer for Spaceman starring Adam Sandler. The beloved comedian plays an astronaut fighting a battle for survival on multiple fronts. Sandler's character Jakub might not be facing down an alien invasion or falling asteroids, but there is danger present in the vast reaches of space. His wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), is dissatisfied with their relationship. If Jakub can't find a way back to his home planet, there might not be anything of his life to salvage. Adding to these complications is a giant telepathic spider voiced by Paul Dano. It all sounds a bit zany, and that's because it is. You can check out the new trailer for Spaceman down below!

"I really wanted to have a performance from him that had nothing to do with the Adam Sandler we all know," director Johan Renck told Netflix's TUDUM when describing the project. "I don't think people understand how [although] he may come across as funny and sweet and all that, he's very intelligent, really smart, profound.

"It's tremendously uncomfortable with all these harnesses and hanging in your own body weight," Renck added of Sandler's physical performance. "I think it's painful in a way that's actually going to be intrusive to your performance — unless you're Adam, because he just pushed through that in an incredible way."

Sandler And Netflix Have Been Making Hits

Sandler's partnership with Netflix has been nothing short of magical. With hits like Hubie Halloween, Leo and You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, there are an entirely new generation of fans that are getting introduced to his work for the first time. In fact, that last movie in the list is one of Sandler's best-reviewed films of his entire career. You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah director Sammi Cohen talked about how fun it was to work with the fan-favorite last year.

"It's kind of this magic. I don't think I'll ever experience something quite like this [again]," Cohen told EW in 2023. "It's almost surreal because, first off, the Sandlers just made me a part of the family. I never felt like the outsider, I never felt like a guest. And what's incredible to watch is they do that with community. I think community and family are such pillars of being a Jewish person, and the Sandlers have this way of really making everyone feel like family and feel at home. And there's this sense of ease and show up as you are. When you feel like you're around family, you can just be more yourself. And that, I think, elicits just funnier jokes and there's less of a filter on everything. You can kind of just drop your shoulders and relax and have fun."

What Is The Plot Of Spaceman?

(Photo: Netflix)

Netflix dropped an interesting synopsis for the Science-fiction feature: "Six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system, an astronaut, Jakub (Adam Sandler), realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late. Directed by Johan Renck and based on the novel Spaceman of Bohemia, the film also stars Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, and Isabella Rossellini."

Will you be tuning-in for Spaceman? Let us know down in the comments!