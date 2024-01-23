Kal Penn Gives Update on Harold & Kumar 4 (Exclusive)

Ever since A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas hit theaters in 2011, fans of the stoner franchise have been asking when a fourth installment would come to fruition. The wait continues, but so does the hope that Harold & Kumar 4 is in our future. As it turns out, hope remains amongst the franchises stars and creative team, even if there's been no official word on the film's development. Kal Penn, who starred in all three Harold & Kumar movies with John Cho, still wants to make the fourth installment.

Penn recently spoke to ComicBook.com ahead of his new film, The Underdoggs, and he offered an update on Harold & Kumar 4.

"No, [Jon] Hurwitz posted something on his Instagram that everybody took to mean it's like in the process or something," Penn told us. "I think it was a selfie we took at dinner. Nothing has changed, just to be clear. We would all love to do one. I'm sure we'll do one at some point. I think the guys were busy with Cobra Kai and I think they have two or three other shows and movies. I was working on Designated Survivor for a few years and then a couple of other projects. So I think we were just hoping that the timeline aligns and that we find the right concept. That's how I put it artistically. We all really want to make it happen but I don't have any updates for you yet."

Harold & Kumar 4 Is Only a "Matter of Time"

Late last year, we spoke to Harold & Kumar writers Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, who executive produce both Cobra Kai and Obliterated alongside creative partner Josh Heald. They shared a similar sentiment to Penn, in that they want to make another Harold & Kumar film happen, and they believe its existence is inevitable.

"Well, first of all, we are dying to make another one. We've been a little bit busy lately between Cobra Kai and Obliterated. We had a dinner not long ago. About a month ago with John (Cho) and Kat (Penn)," the writers explained. "We're all talking about making another one. It's really just a matter of time. It's figuring out when it could all fit into all of our schedules. It's something that we're all determined to do. We just need to find the time to do it."

