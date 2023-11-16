Harold & Kumar 4 Confirmed by Writers: "It's Something We're All Determined to Do" (Exclusive)

Harold & Kumar 4 is confirmed to be on the way from the writers of the beloved series. Comicbook.com's Chris Killian talked to Executive Producers Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald ahead of their new Netflix show Obliterated. The team told us that "It's something we're all determined to do." In fact, over the course of our conversation, the trio actually mentioned Harold & Kumar on their own. So, the franchise is obviously still a thought in their heads as they navigate the Netflix series and the Cobra Kai behemoth. It's been a while since audiences got to see John Cho and Kal Penn share their amicable friendship on the big screen. But, all of them remain committed to seeing another entry make its way out into the world.

"Well, first of all, we are dying to make another one. We've been a little bit busy lately between Cobra Kai and Obliterated. We had a dinner not long ago. About a month ago with John (Cho) and Kat (Penn)," they told us during the interview. "We're all talking about making another one. It's really just a matter of time. It's figuring out when it could all fit into all of our schedules. It's something that we're all determined to do. We just need to find the time to do it."

Kal Penn and John Cho Want To Do Harold & Kumar Again

Everyone involved in the franchise wants to do another Harold & Kumar. ComicBook.com spoke to Kat Penn last year and the actor says that they need to figure out something fast because they've got an anniversary coming up. During our conversation Penn also pointed out that things have really changed for those two friends. (Longtime fans will remember that both of them have kids as of Harold & Kumar 3!) So, the will is there and the rest of the story just needs to get fleshed out because the clock is ticking. Here's what he had to say.

"Well, if it's Christmas-wise they've probably smoked a little bit, maybe eating some turkey and Brussels sprouts. You know, doing their thing. But they also had kids in the third one, right? So they're probably doing it the way that only they do," Penn told us previously. "I hesitate even answering that question because all of us want to do a fourth movie, we just need to figure out the right timing. You've got the 20-year anniversary coming up, so maybe we can figure out something by then."

Where Will Harold & Kumar 4 Premiere?

If they're going to make a Harold & Kumar 4, then they're going to have to be smart about it. Variety talked too Kat Penn about what venue would be best for the sequel and he had a really good point. Harold & Kumar 4 would probably work better as a streaming movie. Penn argues that this is because the target audience would more readily be able to consume this movie from the comfort of their own homes. (To wit, the most recent Bill & Ted movie seems to drive this point home in a major way after that success on VOD way earlier in the pandemic.) Who knows what this movie will look like.

"I feel like it's gotta be a streamer because people just love watching [these movies] in the comfort of their own home on a Friday night at 2 a.m., which is more streaming 'binge-able' than it is going to the theater… We keep talking about it and are hoping in the next year or so to be able to find a good home," Penn mused. "So, if anyone's reading this and wants it, let us know."

