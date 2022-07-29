Harrison Ford Possibly Spotted on Indiana Jones 5 Set

✖

After years of delays, it looks like Indiana Jones 5 is officially underway, with new photos from the production having made their way online and seemingly showing Harrison Ford back in his iconic fedora and leather jacket. Given that the film is following safety protocols due to the coronavirus, we can't say that we're assuredly seeing Ford, with his famous face obscured by a mask, but it's hard to hide one of the world's most recognizable actors, even with a mask. Additionally, it appears that producers on the film Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall are both in the photo with Ford. Indiana Jones 5 is currently slated to hit theaters on July 29, 2022.

While Steven Spielberg was previously attached to direct the film, Logan and Ford v Ferrari director James Mangold is slated to helm from a script he wrote with Jez and John-Henry Butterworth. Spielberg will still serve as a producer alongside Kennedy and Marshall.

Joining Ford in the new sequel are Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, and Shaunette Renée Wilson, all in unspecified roles. Due to the timeline of previous films and the events they have honored, many rumors and speculation have claimed that this new film will focus on the space race and potentially include more extra-terrestrial components.

Exclusive Photo that we got right now!

Harrison Ford sighted on Set of Indiana Jones 5 pic.twitter.com/jVzTB25XIw — IJ Adventure Outpost (@IndianaJones_ch) June 7, 2021

Whatever adventures might be in store for fans, star Mikkelsen previously teased that the script was everything he had hoped for in an Indiana Jones movie.

"I’m very, very excited about it… I rewatched Raiders of the Lost Ark the other day, it is so well-done and so charming, and it’s such great storytelling. So yes it’s a great honor to be part of that franchise that I grew up with… I’m in a lucky position where they let me read the script before. And yes, it was everything I wished it to be, so that was just great," Mikkelsen shared with Collider. "I do think I'm invited in to create a character, I think that everybody wants that. That’s why they pick certain actors that they think can come up with certain things, and it will be a collaboration as it always is."

The actor added of his mysterious role in the new film, "Interesting enough, again a little like Riders of Justice, there is kind of a genre mix in Indiana Jones always. There is something that is a little larger-than-life, almost back to the '30s with a Peter Lorre kind of feel, and then you have Indiana Jones who kind of is a straight man. But he does produce a lot of funny and interesting things, but there are different character genres in some of those films."

