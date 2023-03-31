Harry Potter Villain Addresses a Return for Possible Cursed Child Movie

When audiences last saw Jason Isaacs' Lucius Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, he was fleeing from Hogwarts after realizing Voldemort would be defeated, and while the figure has an important role in the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child play, Isaacs is not entirely sure he'd return to the franchise if the play was adapted into a movie. More specifically, the actor admitted that, while he's a fan of the play itself, he knows that it wouldn't be a direct translation from the live performance into a cinematic adventure, though he also didn't rule out such a return.

"I've seen the play. Both plays. I saw the play when it was two plays. It was utterly fantastic. And it did that extraordinary thing that the books did, which is, it brought people to the theatre who didn't go to the theatre, had never gone before and maybe will then go to the theatre a lot more," Isaacs shared with RadioTimes. "So we'll see. It worked as a piece of theatre. Sometimes things that work as a piece of theatre don't work as films. Sometimes things that work as books don't work in theatre, so I wouldn't... err... never say never."

Following the conclusion of the cinematic adventures of Harry Potter, characters from that series lived on in Cursed Child, while Warner Bros. then pivoted to develop the prequel Fantastic Beasts movies. That franchise was planned as a five-film narrative, though after three installments, the films failed to resonate with audiences or critics. Currently, there are seemingly no confirmed plans for what the live-action future of the Wizarding World franchise, with a Cursed Child adaptation that features the return of familiar characters and performers potentially being what the franchise would need to revive itself.

This reaction to the idea of reprising Malfoy echoes similar remarks Isaacs has made about whether he would return to any famous franchise he's taken part in, confirming that it would always end up being about the script.

"It's always in script. There's no part I'm interested in, there's no people, no matter how much I admire them and I'm into them, it's always the script," Isaacs confirmed with ComicBook.com back in 2021 of a previous role he'd most like to return to. "It's always, what story am I telling? I wouldn't ever want to go milk something just to please the fans or my bank manager. I try and find something that has something in it that will make me entertained. There's all kinds of fab things that happen between cuts and action, being in lovely locations, or getting paid well, or being with friends, but at some point it's between action and cut that you have to focus on and I want to have something to do."

He continued, "I don't want to just be in things because other people want to see them. I want to be able to play something. So, in all the things you've mentioned, I felt like I had something great to play. And, for instance, there's a clamor often for me to go back to Star Trek. Had a fantastic time on Star Trek, I loved all the people, I love being part of that universe, and Prime Lorca, the Prime Universe version of my captain, has yet to be found. But I wouldn't go back just to be in it, I'd go back if you had a great story to tell."

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Wizarding World.

