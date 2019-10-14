Kit Harington Reveals Which Harry Potter Character He’d Play in a Prequel

Kit Harington is having one heck of a year as Game of Thrones wraps up and he gets ready to star in a Marvel movie next year. The Jon Snow actor will be in The Eternals alongside a cast filled with talent, but fans want to know how he would fit into another huge franchise. Harry Potter has become one of those big tentpole franchises that is pretty much here to stay. The Fantastic Beasts movies are still coming and there has been talk of even more spinoffs to explore the wizarding world. That goes for both events that come before Harry’s time at Hogwarts and the ensuing period after the Dark Lord is defeated.

At an appearance during ACE Comic Con, Harington had to face a gauntlet of fan questions. One of the more interesting ones centered around who he would want to play in a “Marauders” prequel movie in the Harry Potter universe. For those not versed in J.K. Rowling’s creations, that would focus on Harry’s father James and his friends. Their adventures are alluded to in the book, but very little of it is shown overtly. In the tradition of most big franchises now, fans want to see those adventures up close. They thing Harington would be great as James Potter or Sirius Black. But, the actor had a surprising answer waiting for the question of who he would want to play most.

He began, “Snape. Snape is the best character, ever. The storyline of Snape. Severus Snape is the most tragic, wonderful, brilliant… He’s a character you hate, but you end up loving. He’s just phenomenal. I don’t think I’m right for him, so I’ll play Sirius. But, whoever gets to play Snape, That’s a great character.”

Harington might not have the time to play everyone’s favorite double agent in the Harry Potter universe because he’s kind of bust at the moment being a superhero. He will be playing Duane Whitman in The Eternals, and fans know that character is more commonly known as the Black Knight. The hero swings the fearsome Ebony Blade on the battlefield and Harington definitely knows his way around a sword from his time on Game of Thrones. Things are a bit of a different scale when dealing with Marvel Studios though.

At least now he knows the fan demand is there and he can fall back on his waiting career as a wizard if he’s not feeling being a superhero. But, it seems like he’ll do just fine.

