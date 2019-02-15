Daniel Radcliffe Thinks ‘Harry Potter’ Will Get a Reboot

The eight films in the Harry Potter series took in more than $2.3 billion over the course of a decade, cementing the stories and iconography of the franchise in pop culture. Despite the series’ legacy, star Daniel Radcliffe thinks it’s only a matter of time before the franchise is revived in some capacity and will likely see him handing off the titular role to a new performer.

“I’m sure there will be some other version of it; I know I’m not the last Harry Potter I’m gonna see in my lifetime – we’ve already got a few more,” Radcliffe shared with IGN.

Both Jamie Parker and Gareth Reeves have played the character in the two-part stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which takes place nearly two decades after the events of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Various rumors have swirled about the narrative being adapted into a film, though the age of the character would likely prevent Radcliffe from reprising his role.

The last film in the series landed in 2011, with the series still fresh in everyone’s minds. It might currently be too soon to move forward on a reimagining of the original books, but Radcliffe isn’t ruling it out at some point in the future.

“It will be interesting to see how long those films stay… it feels like there’s a sacredness around them at the moment, but that’ll go, the shine will wear off at some point,” the actor joked. “It’ll be interesting if they reboot them and just do the films again or do a series; I’m fascinated to watch.”

The proper Harry Potter film series might have concluded, yet the Wizarding World franchise is alive and well. The third Fantastic Beasts film is set to arrive in 2020, which has previously been revealed to be earning another two sequels. Based on previous release dates, this could see that series conclude in 2024, 13 years after the release of the last Harry Potter film. At that point, it’s possible Universal Pictures could begin to explore a new iteration of Harry Potter or possibly find new film series to expand the Wizarding World.

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Wizarding World franchise, with Fantastic Beasts 3 set to head into production by the end of the year.

