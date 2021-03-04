WarnerMedia CEO Hints At Harry Potter Sequels Fun And Potential

✖

There could be some Harry Potter sequel fun in the works according to WarnerMedia’s CEO. Jason Kilar was quite talkative when speaking during an investors conference on Thursday. The Hollywood Reporter captured some of his comments about the popular franchise getting more sequel opportunities. It is not hard to see why Kilar and HBO Max would want more Harry Potter on the platform. In the early days of the service, the movies were one of the big draws because it was a kid-friendly series that draws in a slightly older demographic as well. However, the Fantastic Beasts franchise has performed well at the box office, but a lot of fans are still aching for the adventures of Harry and his friends. The CEO would also tout the fact that HBO Max has managed to surpass 61 million subscribers worldwide. There were some reports about a Harry Potter TV show being developed for the streaming platform recently, it will be curious to see what they end up landing on.

"There's this little thing called Harry Potter, which is one of the most beloved franchises," Kilar explained at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Conference. "And we're incredibly thankful to be able to partner with J.K. Rowling and so I would argue there's lot [sic] of fun and potential there as well."

Series star Rupert Grint was asked about the possibility of a sequel series in a conversation with Radio Times. He thinks it would be a bit strange, but knows that’s the way of the world in the entertainment business.

“It’ll be weird if it was a continuation kind of thing,” Grint said. “I weirdly feel quite protective of that character. Even when I saw the stage shows, it was a very strange experience. … If it’s like a different group of friends, I guess it would be interesting.”

In the same interview, the Ron Weasley actor talked about revisiting the old series. Surprisingly, it’s not something that comes up all too often, but he does think he’ll head back to Hogwarts for a special reason now.

“I think those early ones are OK. More time has passed. I can detach myself a bit more from that kid. I did see Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone not long ago, for the first time since the premiere, and I actually enjoyed looking back,” Grint explained. “But the more recent ones I definitely couldn’t do.”

Do you even want more Harry Potter sequels? Let us know down in the comments!