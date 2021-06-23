Harry Potter Star Reveals What Their Character Would Be Up to Now

✖

The final Harry Potter film included a brief epilogue which jumped forward into the future by 19 years, allowing audiences to see how their relationships panned out, with actor Bonnie Wright recently detailing that, jumping even further into the future, she thinks her Ginny Weasley would be traveling the world as a famous quidditch player. With that epilogue jumping almost two decades into the future, audiences saw Ginny have children with Harry Potter as Hermione Grainger and Ron Weasley also had kids together, looking even more years into her future, Wright thinks her children being at Hogwarts would open up a number of personal opportunities for her character.

"We know she became a professional Quidditch player, so she's probably super sporty," Wright shared with Entertainment Weekly. "She's probably jet-setting around the world, and the kids would be at Hogwarts and having more freedom. I have so much fun making these stories up! I often wonder what their house would look like, where would they be living, and what happens next."

While Ginny might not spend all her days at home, she thinks things would still be good with Harry, as she pointed out, "She and Harry are, of course, still together and having lots of fun. He's keeping things under control and busy being a dad."

Wright is merely one member of the franchise's cast who has expressed just how passionate they are about the mythology even after being an integral component in bringing it to life, with a number of other members of the cast revealing how they'd be open to a return to the series, if an opportunity presented itself.

Following the conclusion of the live-action adaptations back in 2011, the series returned in 2016 in major ways. The adventures of the book series were continued in the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, depicting what happened to them following the original epilogue, with both that play and a published version of its script being unveiled in 2016. Also that year, the nature of the "Wizarding World" and its expansive cast of characters was cemented with the release of the prequel Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, with a third installment in that series currently in production.

While it has yet to officially be confirmed, reports about HBO Max claim the service is also looking into developing a TV series inspired by the mythology.

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Wizarding World.

What do you think of the actor's remarks? Let us know in the comments below!