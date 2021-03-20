Harry Potter: Rupert Grint Reveals One Condition For Returning to the Franchise

✖

Rupert Grint has one condition for returning to the Harry Potter franchise. The actor sat down with Esquire to talk about life in quarantine, Servant, and of course his time in the mega-franchise. Ron Weasley is the first thing a lot of viewers think when they see his face still. But, it’s been a long time since Grint has spent any time in Hogwarts’ hallowed halls. In his comments to the magazine, the star admits that the allure of getting back together with Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe would go a long way toward getting him back into those robes. But, that’s a tall ask considering the fact that neither the Hermione nor Harry actors seem to be clamoring for a reunion show either. Despite the fact that the main series has almost been done for a decade, there are still people who absolutely love the idea of a full scale Harry Potter movie featuring the old cast.

Grint explained, “I think going back now would be... I can't really imagine it. But, I mean, never say never. It would only be if everyone else wants to do the same. But yeah, no… I think just leave it.”

“It was a very unique experience that we all went through,” he added about the beloved film and media franchise. “And no one really understands it and can relate to it but us. Almost kind of like astronauts. Kind of a weird experiment, I think.”

The Harry Potter star also recently spoke with Radio Times about the strangeness of seing the series again as an adult. Even in that conversation he said the idea of going back would be kind of weird.

“It’ll be weird if it was a continuation kind of thing,” Grint revealed. “I weirdly feel quite protective of that character. Even when I saw the stage shows, it was a very strange experience. … If it’s like a different group of friends, I guess it would be interesting.”

“I think those early ones are OK. More time has passed. I can detach myself a bit more from that kid. I did see Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone not long ago, for the first time since the premiere, and I actually enjoyed looking back,” he admitted. “But the more recent ones I definitely couldn’t do.”

