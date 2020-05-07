Harry Potter Star Tom Felton Didn’t Get Sorted Into Slytherin and He’s Not Pleased

✖

Some big Harry Potter news dropped this week when it was revealed Harry Potter at Home would be entering its next phase, bringing some familiar faces along for the ride. Harry Potter at Home is offering free videos of celebrities from within the Wizarding World and elsewhere reading Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone one chapter at a time. The at-home fun continued yesterday when Tom Felton decided to get sorted on Wizarding World. Felton has appeared in Rise of the Planet of the Apes and The Flash, but he’s best known for playing Harry Potter’s Hogwarts rival, Draco Malfoy. Malfoy is, of course, a Slytherin, but it appears Felton belongs to another house. The actor took to Instagram to share his Hufflepuff results, and he doesn’t seem too happy.

“A sad day....on so many levels #harrypotterathome,” Felton wrote. Many people commented on the post: “On the contrary Tom, it's a happy day! Hufflepuff is full of just and loyal friends, you'll fit right in! 💛 (p.s they're also closest to the kitchens…),” @wizardingworld wrote. “Ok but it is so sweet that you put Draco Malfoy as your passport name!!,” @msevylynch (Luna Lovegood) added. You can check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram a sad day....on so many levels #harrypotterathome A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton) on May 6, 2020 at 4:13am PDT

Back in November, Felton revealed he'd be open to reprising his role as Draco, a role he played on the big screen for ten years. "Yeah, I'm endlessly proud and affectionate of young Draco, so any chance to reprise that role would be great," Felton told Daily Mail. "I think we should come back and do the opposite, Rupert [Grint] should play Draco, I’ll play Hermione, Dan can play Dobby, and Emma can be Hagrid, it’s the perfect re-casting! It’ll be an interesting spin [on it]. But, seriously, if there was another chance to be in another movie then I’m sure all of us would jump at the chance to be part of it."

Harry Potter At Home is described as "the Wizarding World’s way of bringing Hogwarts closer to you, as we all continue to stay at home and keep safe. For parents looking for new magical ways to entertain their children during this time, we launched the Harry Potter At Home hub full of quizzes, puzzles, fun videos and features, along with contributions from our friends, UK and US Harry Potter publishers, Bloomsbury and Scholastic, alongside assistance from Warner Bros., Audible and our many library partners. To learn more about everything Harry Potter At Home has to offer, our handy round-up should help!"

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.