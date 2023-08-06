Haunted Mansion Director Reveals Another Disney Attraction That Should Become a Movie

Haunted Mansion is now playing in theaters, and it's the latest Disney film to be based on a popular ride. Pirates of the Caribbean and Jungle Cruise are some of the other Disneyland attractions that have been turned into films, but there are still plenty of other fan-favorite rides out there that haven't been touched by Walt Disney Studios. Recently, Haunted Mansion director Justin Simien spoke with Screen Rant and revealed another attraction he'd like to adapt, and it's not one you'd expect. He told the outlet he'd love to make a movie based on Captain EO, the Michael Jackson attraction that was at Disneyland from 1986 to 1997 and Epcot from 1986 to 1994. The attraction saw Jackson leading a 3D sci-fi musical short film that was written by Francis Ford Coppola, George Lucas, and Rusty Lemorande, and directed by Coppola.

"Captain EO, let's go. Listen, I know it is out of commission, okay? I know that's not technically a ride, but I am ready. I need some singing and I need some dancing and I need some jerry curl juice in outer space immediately," Simien shared.

Will Haunted Mansion Get a Sequel?

Currently, Haunted Mansion is not doing well at the box office, but there's always a chance the movie might find its audience when it hits Disney+. Recently, ComicBook.com had the opportunity to talk with Haunted Mansion director Justin Simien in New Orleans, and we asked if he has any sequel ideas brewing.

"Absolutely," Simien replied when asked if there are more Haunted Mansion stories to be told. "My favorite thing about being a director is building the world around the story so that you feel like, 'Okay, after the story ends and before the story begins, there's still a world there.' That's my favorite part. And so there's a lot of things that we set up in the movie and a lot of places that we just point to as being over there, but we don't necessarily go all the way in that particular room or go all the way into that particular mansion. So I think that there is plenty, plenty more story left, plenty more mysteries to discover in the mansion itself. And shockingly, even more Easter eggs, if you can believe it."

What Is Haunted Mansion About?

In Haunted Mansion, a doctor (Rosario Dawson) and her 9-year-old son (Chase Dillon), looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for. Desperate for help, they contact a priest (Owen Wilson), who, in turn, enlists the aid of a widowed scientist-turned-failed-paranormal expert (LaKeith Stanfield), a French Quarter psychic (Tiffany Haddish), and a crotchety historian (Danny DeVito).

Haunted Mansion is now playing in theaters.