Hayley Atwell Wraps Filming Mission: Impossible 7

✖

It appears Hayley Atwell has followed in Rebecca Ferguson's footsteps and wrapped filming on Mission: Impossible 7. The Marvel Cinematic Universe star is making her Mission: Impossible debut in the upcoming seventh installment, and while not much is know about her character, Atwell and director Christopher McQuarrie have both been sharing a lot of content from the movie's set. McQuarrie's latest post announces that Atwell has finished the movie, which has been in production for over a year.

"Grace under fire. Safe travels, Ms. Atwell. And good luck… #MI7MI8," McQuarrie wrote. You can view his photo of Atwell below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christopher McQuarrie (@christophermcquarrie)

Similar to McQuarrie's last post, the director used the hashtag for both MI7 and MI8, which has us wondering if he's been filming any footage for the eighth movie as well as the seventh. It's been unclear when production for the follow-up would begin. Originally, the two movies were supposed to film back to back, but it was reported earlier this year that production on the still-untitled eighth movie would begin after Tom Cruise completes promotional duties for Top Gun: Maverick. However, it also reported that Mission: Impossible 7's release date had been pushed back, which is also now the case for the new Top Gun.

Mission: Impossible 7 will see the return of Tom Cruise as well as Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby. In addition to Atwell, Marvel's Pom Klementieff will also be making her franchise debut. Earlier this year, it was announced that Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), and Mark Gatiss (Sherlock), would be joining the cast. Henry Czerny, who played Kittridge in the first Mission: Impossible, will be making his first franchise appearance since 1996.

Towards the end of last year, Cruise sparked controversy after losing his cool on set over supposed violations of COVID-19 protocol. You can read what he told the crew below:

"We want the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we’re doing!," Cruise was heard yelling at crew members. "I'm on the phone with every f***ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movie. We are creating thousands of jobs you motherf***ers.I don’t ever want to see it again, ever! And if you don’t do it you’re fired, if I see you do it again you’re f***ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it - that’s it, and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f***ing do it again."

Mission: Impossible 7 is currently scheduled to hit theaters on May 27, 2022.