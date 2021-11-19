Mission: Impossible 7 Behind-the-Scenes Photo Features Hayley Atwell Having a Blast

✖

After a whole year of ups and downs and starting and restarting the production, it looks like Mission: Impossible 7 is finally on its way to wrapping production. Yesterday, Rebecca Ferguson took to Instagram to reveal she'd officially completed her work on the movie, but it looks like some of the film's other stars aren't quite finished. Hayley Atwell, the actor best known for playing Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is making her Mission: Impossible franchise debut in the new movie, and she shared a fun behind-the-scenes photo from the set yesterday.

"Grace under pressure #missionimpossible pic by @christophermcquarrie," Atwell wrote. Many of her Mission: Impossible 7 co-stars commented on the post. "That’s just how Ilsa likes her," Ferguson commented (Ilsa is the name of Ferguson's character, who debuted in Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation). "☀️☀️☀️," replied Pom Klementieff, who is also making her M:I debut in the seventh movie. "So great! 🙌," added Cary Elwes, another M:I newcomer. You can check out Atwell's photo below:

In addition to the aforementioned stars, Misson: Impossible 7 will see the return of director Christopher McQuarrie and franchise star Tom Cruise as well as Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Vanessa Kirby. Earlier this year, it was announced that Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), and Mark Gatiss (Sherlock), would be joining the cast. Henry Czerny, who played Kittridge in the first Mission: Impossible, will be making his first franchise appearance since 1996.

For a huge portion of the production, there have been rumors that Cruise and Atwell have been dating. The two were recently spotted at Wimbledon together alongside Klementieff.

Towards the end of last year, Cruise sparked controversy after losing his cool on set over supposed violations of COVID-19 protocol. You can read what he told the crew below:

"We want the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we’re doing!," Cruise was heard yelling at crew members. "I'm on the phone with every f***ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movie. We are creating thousands of jobs you motherf***ers.I don’t ever want to see it again, ever! And if you don’t do it you’re fired, if I see you do it again you’re f***ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it - that’s it, and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f***ing do it again."

Mission: Impossible 7 is currently scheduled to hit theaters on May 27, 2022.