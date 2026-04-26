HBO Max Is About To Lose a 10/10 Animated Movie From 2019

HBO Max’s animation lineup is about to suffer a major loss with the upcoming departure of one of the best animated movies of 2019. The year was a stacked one for animation with the release of high-profile movies like Frozen 2, Toy Story 4, and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. Another animated movie was a surprise hit that became an unexpected sensation and box office success, but it’s about to leave HBO Max.

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HBO Max subscribers are running out of time to stream Ne Zha, the 2019 Chinese animated fantasy adventure loosely based on the 16th-century classical novel Investiture of the Gods. The movie was a standout animated film the year of its release. A box office hit that grossed over $742 million worldwide, Ne Zha became the fourth-highest-grossing animated film of 2019 and the fifth-highest-grossing film ever in China. It even became the first Chinese animated film to be submitted to the Academy Awards. Unfortunately, Ne Zha is scheduled to stop streaming on HBO Max on April 30th, but its record-setting sequel, Ne Zha II, is not scheduled to leave with it.

Ne Zha Is One of the Best Animated Movies of the 2010s

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The departure of Ne Zha will be a major loss for HBO Max’s streaming lineup. The movie is one of the best and most significant animated films of the 2010s, offering a fresh take on classic mythology that delivered deep emotional stakes and a dazzling visual spectacle. The movie centers around the titular Ne Zha, a young boy born as the reincarnation of a destructive demon orb who is prophesized to bring destruction to the world. Feared and hated by the villagers in Chentang Pass, he must choose between embracing his dark destiny or defying it to become a hero.

Ne Zha was an overwhelming hit with audiences. The movie earned a high 89% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and a near-perfect 98% “Verified Hot” audience score. The movie is one of the most visually stunning animated movies in recent memory, blending traditional Chinese art with modern CGI to create what was described as a dynamic ink-wash rendering. But beyond its visual spectacle, Ne Zha is a moving story about defiance, identity, and parental love. It transforms traditional mythology into an emotional narrative as Ne Zha struggles against his fate and searches for acceptance, making it an emotionally resonant film that audiences of all ages can enjoy.

Where to Stream Ne Zha After It Leaves HBO Max?

Ne Zha thankfully won’t be disappearing from streaming altogether. Although the film is scheduled to leave HBO Max on April 30th, it is widely available on other platforms. Ne Zha is currently available on Hulu, Netflix, Peacock, and Prime Video, as well as free streamers like Tubi, Pluto TV, and Plex. The film can also be rented or purchased online.

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