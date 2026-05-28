HBO Max Is About to Lose Brendan Fraser’s Cult Dark Fantasy Trilogy Ahead of the New Sequel

Streaming services are great because they give people access to thousands of titles on demand, but each one comes with a rather notable caveat. Movies and TV shows cycle through the various platforms, so they won’t always be available on a specific one when you’re browsing for something to watch. The good news is that these services will give viewers a warning when something is about to leave so they can plan accordingly and watch a certain film or series before time runs out. Those in the mood for some globe-trotting adventures should head to HBO Max quickly, because a fun trilogy is on its way out.

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The three Mummy films starring Brendan Fraser, The Mummy, The Mummy Returns, and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, are all tagged as “Leaving Soon” on HBO Max. They’ll be gone after May 31st, so fans have just a few days to check the films out (as of this writing).

Brendan Fraser’s Mummy Franchise Is Set to Continue

It’s fitting that HBO Max subscribers have had an opportunity to watch the Mummy trilogy this year because that franchise has been making new headlines as of late. Nearly two decades after Tomb of the Dragon Emperor premiered, The Mummy 4 is in the works, securing an October 2027 release date. The legacy sequel, helmed by Ready or Not duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, reunites Fraser with co-star Rachel Weisz, who did not appear in Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. Based on the way things look now, The Mummy 4 could actually retcon Tomb of the Dragon Emperor out of the franchise timeline, something that most fans probably wouldn’t mind considering its negative reception (13% on Rotten Tomatoes).

If development of The Mummy 4 has some curious to watch the earlier installments, they should definitely add the films to their HBO Max watchlist before they leave the streamer. The series has earned a loyal and passionate following by channeling the spirit of Indiana Jones, delivering entertaining action/adventure tales that any movie fan can enjoy. Admittedly, the individual installments weren’t exactly critical darlings in their time (the franchise’s highest Rotten Tomatoes score is the original’s 63%), but the trilogy’s reputation has improved over time (particularly the first two installments). That’s why a fourth movie has come to fruition. There remains a strong interest in this property, especially after Fraser experienced a career renaissance a few years ago.

The hope is that the revitalization of the Mummy franchise could help fill a void in the current blockbuster landscape. With Indiana Jones now over after The Dial of Destiny bombed and Uncharted 2 lingering in development, there aren’t many big-scale films of this ilk being released. In addition to being an exciting event for long-time Mummy fans, The Mummy 4 could break out beyond its target demographic and appeal to newcomers who have an appetite for these kinds of movies. Should The Mummy 4 prove to be successful, younger viewers will probably want to go back and see its predecessors.

Should you not have the opportunity to watch any of the Mummy movies by the end of the month, they’ll all surely pop up on some streaming service at some point in the future. There’s no telling when that will exactly happen (it all boils down to the rights agreements Universal works out with streaming services), but it shouldn’t take too long for the movies to be added to another library. At the very least, it’s all but a guarantee they’ll be streaming somewhere ahead of The Mummy 4‘s release so fans can have a marathon before heading to theaters.

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