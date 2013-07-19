Everything Leaving HBO Max in February 2021

✖

A new month is almost upon us and that means HBO Max is preparing to add a bunch of new movies and TV shows to its streaming service. February will see a ton of titles added to HBO Max's ever-evolving lineup, but the roster changes also mean that some popular titles are going to be leaving as well. There are way more movies being added to HBO Max next month than being removed, but there are still quite a few set to make their exits, and folks will be disappointed to see some of them go.

The Conjuring and Us, two of the most popular horror films from the past decade, are both departing HBO Max in February, which will certainly be difficult for fans of the genre. February will also see the exit of films like Chinatown, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, and American Pie. The Little Things, which is arriving on the service on January 28th, will be leaving on February 28th, as its one-month new release window runs out.

Here's the full list of everything leaving HBO Max in February:

February 5

Storks, 2016 (HBO)



February 15

Little, 2019 (HBO)



February 20

The Conjuring, 2013



February 22

Us, 2019 (HBO)



February 28

American Pie, 1999 (HBO)

The Astronaut's Wife, 1999

Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, 2012 (HBO)

Blow-Up, 1966

Charlie And The Chocolate Factory, 2005

Chinatown, 1974

Cold Mountain, 2003 (HBO)

Congo, 1995 (HBO)

Cowboys & Aliens, 2011 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Crazy Rich Asians, 2018

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, 2008 (HBO)

The Descendants, 2011 (HBO)

The Devil Inside, 2012 (HBO)

Dick Tracy, 1990 (HBO)

Doctor Sleep, 2020 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Dolphin Tale, 2011

G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra, 2009

Gangs Of New York, 2002 (HBO)

The Good Liar, 2019 (HBO)

Gun Crazy, 1950

Happy Feet Two, 2011 (HBO)

Harriet, 2019 (HBO)

I Think I Love My Wife, 2007 (HBO)

Idiocracy, 2006 (HBO)

Lean On Me, 1989

The Legend Of Bagger Vance, 2000

Life, 1999 (HBO)

The Little Things, 2021

Logan's Run, 1976

Lola Versus, 2012 (HBO)

Motherless Brooklyn, 2019 (HBO)

Muriel's Wedding, 1995 (HBO)

The Mustang, 2019 (HBO)

My Dream Is Yours, 1949

The Omega Man, 1971

On Moonlight Bay, 1951

The Sitter, 2011 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Soldier, 1998

Soylent Green, 1973

Spies Like Us, 1985

Stephen King's Needful Things, 1993

Tango & Cash, 1989

Teen Witch, 1989 (HBO)

Westworld (Movie), 1973

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, 1971

