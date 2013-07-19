Everything Leaving HBO Max in February 2021
A new month is almost upon us and that means HBO Max is preparing to add a bunch of new movies and TV shows to its streaming service. February will see a ton of titles added to HBO Max's ever-evolving lineup, but the roster changes also mean that some popular titles are going to be leaving as well. There are way more movies being added to HBO Max next month than being removed, but there are still quite a few set to make their exits, and folks will be disappointed to see some of them go.
The Conjuring and Us, two of the most popular horror films from the past decade, are both departing HBO Max in February, which will certainly be difficult for fans of the genre. February will also see the exit of films like Chinatown, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, and American Pie. The Little Things, which is arriving on the service on January 28th, will be leaving on February 28th, as its one-month new release window runs out.
Here's the full list of everything leaving HBO Max in February:
February 5
Storks, 2016 (HBO)
February 15
Little, 2019 (HBO)
February 20
The Conjuring, 2013
February 22
Us, 2019 (HBO)
February 28
American Pie, 1999 (HBO)
The Astronaut's Wife, 1999
Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, 2012 (HBO)
Blow-Up, 1966
Charlie And The Chocolate Factory, 2005
Chinatown, 1974
Cold Mountain, 2003 (HBO)
Congo, 1995 (HBO)
Cowboys & Aliens, 2011 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Crazy Rich Asians, 2018
The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, 2008 (HBO)
The Descendants, 2011 (HBO)
The Devil Inside, 2012 (HBO)
Dick Tracy, 1990 (HBO)
Doctor Sleep, 2020 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Dolphin Tale, 2011
G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra, 2009
Gangs Of New York, 2002 (HBO)
The Good Liar, 2019 (HBO)
Gun Crazy, 1950
Happy Feet Two, 2011 (HBO)
Harriet, 2019 (HBO)
I Think I Love My Wife, 2007 (HBO)
Idiocracy, 2006 (HBO)
Lean On Me, 1989
The Legend Of Bagger Vance, 2000
Life, 1999 (HBO)
The Little Things, 2021
Logan's Run, 1976
Lola Versus, 2012 (HBO)
Motherless Brooklyn, 2019 (HBO)
Muriel's Wedding, 1995 (HBO)
The Mustang, 2019 (HBO)
My Dream Is Yours, 1949
The Omega Man, 1971
On Moonlight Bay, 1951
The Sitter, 2011 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Soldier, 1998
Soylent Green, 1973
Spies Like Us, 1985
Stephen King's Needful Things, 1993
Tango & Cash, 1989
Teen Witch, 1989 (HBO)
Westworld (Movie), 1973
Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, 1971
Which of these movies are you most disappointed to see leaving HBO Max in February? Let us know in the comments!