House of the Dragon Season 2 Trailer Released by HBO

Teams Green and Black are back in the official Season 2 trailer for House of the Dragon.

The tension is building for House Targaryen in the official Season 2 trailer for House of the Dragon. The hit spinoff of Game of Thrones is back this summer for a second installment, as Team Green and Team Black face off for control of the Iron Throne. HBO's marketing around House of the Dragon Season 2 has revolved around separate trailers for the Green and Black Councils, represented by King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively. After the dramatic finish to House of the Dragon's first season, fans have been anticipating its comeback. Luckily, the newest trailer previews all of the action and drama in store.

Based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and tells the story of House Targaryen. "The Targaryen who sits the Iron Throne is not just a king or queen. They are a protector of the realm," Queen Rhaenyra says as the House of the Dragon trailer begins. "Now I find myself in an impossible position. The enemy usurped my throne." We then follow the family feud from both sides, with King Aegon positioned in the familiar King's Landing, and the tease of other familiar Game of Thrones houses joining the fight.

Who is in House of the Dragon Season 2?

Returning cast members of House of the Dragon include Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

Season 2 will feature new cast members Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne.

House of the Dragon Season 2 airs Sunday, July 16th on HBO and streaming on Max.