Now is a really good time to be a streaming service. Well, that may not be true for failed experiments like Quibi, but the established streamers are finding ways to become consistently successful each and every quarter. While Netflix and Disney+ dominate a large chunk of the streaming market, HBO Max is starting to cover a lot of ground, as its impressive subscriber growth continues.

During AT&T's earnings presentation on Thursday, the WarnerMedia parent company peeled back the curtain on HBO Max and HBO growth over the last quarter. The streamer is now up to 47 million subscribers in the united states, up 2.8 million from the end of the first quarter. According to WarnerMedia, most of this growth comes from retail subscribers, meaning people that are signing up for HBO Max directly and not going through a cable provider.

Globally, HBO Max reached 67.5 million subscribers this quarter, with international users accounting for 760,000 new signups. The numbers in the United States don't account for free trials or Cinemax subscribers.

"For the fourth consecutive quarter, we saw good subscriber growth across wireless, fiber, and HBO Max," AT&T CEO John Stankey said on Thursday. "HBO Max had another strong quarter and is ahead of plan to be a leading direct-to-consumer streaming platform, with both subscriber and ad-supported choices. As a result, we're raising our global HBO Max year-end forecast."

Previously, AT&T and WarnerMedia had set a goal of 67-70 million subscribers by the end of 2021, and between 75 million and 90 million in 2025. The company is now expecting more than 70 million signups by the end of the year, and somewhere between 120 million and 150 million in 2025.

There have been two massive boosts to HBO Max's success this year. First and foremost, the plan to released all 2021 Warner Bros. films on the streaming service the same day that they hit theaters has been a big help to the streamer. Secondly, HBO Max recently launched a cheaper, ad-supported version of the service, which has opened the door for more people to sign up.