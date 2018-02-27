HBO’s ‘Fahrenheit 451’ Trailer Released

Man of Steel villain Michael Shannon and Black Panther villain Michael B. Jordan join forces in the just-released trailer for HBO’s adaptation of the Ray Bradbury classic Fahrenheit 451, coming in May.

A previous big-screen adaptation of the novel was made in 1966 from acclaimed director François Truffaut.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For his part, author Bradbury once provided an introduction to, ironically, one of the earliest collected editions of John Byrne’s Superman reboot The Man of Steel.

“[Superman] has lived for fifty years in our imaginations,” Bradbury wrote. “We, all of us, have survived an incredible fifty-year period that yanked much of the world’s population out of the fifteenth century into the twentieth. With luck, we will stay and then fly up through the twenty-first, to live on the moon, Mars, and beyond.”

You can see the official synopsis below.

Guy Montag is a fireman. In his world, where television rules and literature is on the brink of extinction, firemen start fires rather than put them out. His job is to destroy the most illegal of commodities, the printed book, along with the houses in which they are hidden.

Montag never questions the destruction and ruin his actions produce, returning each day to his bland life and wife, Mildred, who spends all day with her television “family.” But then he meets an eccentric young neighbor, Clarisse, who introduces him to a past where people didn’t live in fear and to a present where one sees the world through the ideas in books instead of the mindless chatter of television.

When Mildred attempts suicide and Clarisse suddenly disappears, Montag begins to question everything he has ever known. He starts hiding books in his home, and when his pilfering is discovered, the fireman has to run for his life.

Fahrenheit 451 will premiere on HBO in May and also stars Sofia Boutella, Laura Harrier, Keir Dullea, Martin Donovan, Grace Lynn Kung, and Jane Moffatt.