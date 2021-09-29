Helena Bonham Carter Returning for Netflix’s Enola Holmes 2

Fresh off the news from this weekend’s TUDUM that Louis Partridge will be back as Tewkesbury in the new film, Netflix’ Enola Holmes sequel has secured another returning star. Variety reports that Helena Bonham Carter will reprise her part of Eudoria Holmes, mother to the titular character and Henry Cavill’s Sherlock, for the upcoming new movie. Cavill is also set to return for the film with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown starring once again as the title heroine. Emmy and BAFTA-winner Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve, Ramy) is set to direct the film once again which features a script by BAFTA and Tony Award winner Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Aeronauts).

The trade reports other members of the ensemble cast which include David Thewlis, Susan Wokoma, Adeel Akhtar, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Hannah Dodd, Abbie Hern, Gabriel Tierney and Serrana Su-Ling Bliss. Enola Holmes and its sequel are based on the Edgar Award-nominated book series by Nancy Springer. What inspiration the new film might take from the books, and if it mighty borrow a title from one of the sequels, remains to be seen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I can’t wait to collaborate again with my Enola Holmes family! Enola holds a special place in my heart – she’s strong, fearless, intelligent, and brave,” Brown previously said when the sequel was announced. “I look forward to fans seeing how her journey continues!”

Netflix describes the franchise as thus:

“Enola Holmes puts a dynamic female twist on the world’s greatest detective and his brilliant family. Based on the beloved Edgar-nominated book series, the films tell the story of Sherlock Holmes’ rebellious teen sister Enola, a gifted super-sleuth in her own right who often outsmarts her famous siblings.”

Originally a Legendary production intended for theatrical release, Enola Holmes was acquired by Netflix during the midst of the pandemic when most movie theaters were closed. The film would go on to be a huge hit for the streamer, being streamed by 76 million households within the first 28 days that it was released on the platform, making it their #7 most popular movie of all time. According to a recent release by Netflix, Enola Holmes was streamed 190 million minutes by all of its users.

The first Enola Holmes movie previously found itself the subject of a lawsuit filed by the estate of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, owners of the copyright of some of the final Sherlock Holmes stories. A previous report confirmed that this suit was settled out of court.