Hellboy: David Harbour Makes First Comment On Reboot Casting

David Harbour has made his first comment on the news that he will play Hellboy in the upcoming reboot of the film franchise.

Harbour tweeted out a comic book panel of Hellboy be asked about his identity, accompanied by a smirking face emoji, a cigarette emoji, and a demon face emoji.

Harbour is best known for his role as Sheriff Hopper on the Netflix series Stranger Things.

Hellboy creator Mike Mignola first announced the film reboot, which he asserts will be R-rated. Harbour will star with Neil Marshall directing.

Marshall is a film and television director. His credits include the movies The Descent, Dog Soldiers, Doomsday, and Centurion. His television work includes the Game of Thrones episodes Blackwater and The Watchers on the Wall, both of which included major battle sequences.

Millennium Media is in negotiations to produce the next Hellboy movie, which currently has the working title Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen.

The new Hellboy film will be a total reboot that is not connected to the previous two films, Hellboy and Hellboy II: The Golden Army. Guillermo del Toro, the director of those previous films, and star Ron Perlman are not involved. Both del Toro and Perlman had been campaigning to shoot a third Hellboy movie, but those negotiations reportedly fell through when del Toro and the Producers could not reach a compromise over the sequel’s budget.

The first Hellboy movie opened in theaters in 2004. Hellboy II: The Golden Army followed in 2008. In addition to Perlman, the films also starred Selma Blair, Jeffrey Tambor, Karel Roden, Rupert Evans, John Hurt, and Doug Jones.

Mignola created Hellboy in 1993. Hellboy is a demon summoned to Earth by Nazi scientists, but who was recovered as a child by the Allies and raised by the head of the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense, or BPRD. Hellboy grew up to become a member of the BPRD himself, investigating supernatural occurrences and fighting monsters.

Hellboy‘s blend of vintage pulp action and mystery, folklore, and Lovecraftian horror and fantasy has turned it into one of Dark Horse Comics’ best-known publications, spawning several spin-offs such as a BPRD series, Lobster Johnson, and a prequel series titled Hellboy and the BPRD. Mignola recently killed Hellboy himself but continued to tell his story in the after in the pages of the 10-issue Hellboy in Hell series. The expanded “Mignola-verse” offers plenty of material for a expanded film and television universe.

Hellboy has also appeared in two animated features, Sword of Storms and Blood and Iron, as well as two video games, Asylum Seeker and The Science of Evil.

