‘Hellboy’ Rewards Those on Santa’s Naughty List With New Poster

There may be hundreds of thousands of kids on Santa’s Nice List waking up to presents under the tree on Christmas morning, but Hellboy isn’t really concerned with them. Instead, it’s those on the Naughty List that the ever-popular comic character has on his mind.

On Christmas Day, the Instagram account for the new Hellboy movie posted a brand new poster to celebrate the joyous occasion, and advertise the upcoming reboot.

“For everyone on the Naughty list,” reads the post.

Unlike the previous two Hellboy movies, Stranger Things star David Harbour will portray the titular character, taking over for previous franchise face Ron Perlman.

During a recent interview, Hellboy creator Mike Mignola was asked about the difference between the two, and he noted that the new version is quite a bit darker than the one before.

“[David Harbour’s Hellboy is] a little bit more dramatic,” Mignola said. “There’s a different edge. [Ron Perlman] was very smooth as Hellboy, and there’s a whole different love interest vibe with Ron’s thing. Ron was almost playing this kind of old adolescent. And Harbour plays a grittier Hellboy, and a bit more explosive, emotionally.”

“It’s hard to explain, but it is a very different take,” he continued. “The beauty is, both of them, in their own way, feel like Hellboy. It’s almost like they’re just tipped it in two different directions. There’s something much gnarlier about David’s Hellboy.”

As Mignola continued, he explained that the vision for the new film, directed by Neil Marshall, is much more accurate to the comics than Guillermo del Toro’s visionary adaptations.

“In the del Toro films, Hellboy is kind of penned up, and kept secret, and that is not what we have here [in the upcoming film],” Mignola added. “This is truer to the comic, in that Hellboy’s been out in the world. He’s not a top-secret, hidden away guy. He’s an out-there-in-the-world, functioning, working adult.”

“So you’ve got that working stiff, been there, done that vibe with Harbour, that you just couldn’t have with Ron because it was played so differently. [With Harbour’s Hellboy] there’s a little bit more angsty, find-your-place-in-the-world, a frustration with his role.”

Hellboy is set to hit theaters on April 12, 2019.