‘Hellboy’ Got A Second Green Band Trailer Without The Swear Words And Blood

After releasing the first red band trailer for Hellboy late last night, Lionsgate has since pushed out an edited cut of the trailer — one which features substantially less blood and virtually no swearing.

The biggest scenes removed include the gruesome blood bath between Hellboy (David Harbour) and Nimue (Milla Jovovich) and the various snippets of Big Red chopping of the arms and legs of monsters throughout.

Also absent were Ben Daimio’s (Daniel Dae Kim) big f-bomb and the gut-busting closing line where Hellboy calls Nimue “f***ing crazy.”

Though the latest green band trailer doesn’t show the violence and cursing, it’s clear Hellboy will live up to its R rating, something Hellboy creator Mike Mignola says they wanted to do from the get-go. According to Mignola, Hellboy isn’t supposed to be yet another superhero movie.

“Well, I mean, if anything, we’re trying to do something very different,” Mignola explained. “Basically, there’s no part of Hellboy that was ever going to be like other superhero movies. And the more Marvel stuff there is, the more DC stuff there is, Hellboy never really feels like—even in the [Guillermo] del Toro things—a superhero movie. It’s so much ‘big teams of guys, in costumes, running around and saving the world from big cosmic menace stuff…”‘”

“I believe the new movie will feel even less like a regular superhero thing,” the writer continued. “The idea with this one was to make it play much less like a superhero film, to downplay the superhero elements even more than del Toro did. This one is much more folklore/mythology/horror, and not ‘big team rushing into to do battle with whatever kind of stuff.’”

It should be noted the second green band trailer did include a few quick snippets of footage, mainly featuring the few kaiju-like monsters wreaking havoc across town.

Hellboy crashes into theaters April 12th.

What’d you think of the second Hellboy trailer? Do you think it left a better impression than the first? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

