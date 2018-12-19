The Internet Is Split Over ‘Hellboy’s First Trailer

Hellboy is planning his big comeback, and it seems the Dark Horse icon is ready to show fans what he’s got. Lionsgate just released its official first trailer for Hellboy after an accidental leak, and the Internet has got lots to say about the teaser.

However, as you can see in the slides below, reactions to the reboot aren’t what fans would consider glowing.

The trailer gives fans their first-look at David Harbour in action as Hellboy. The gritty trailer promises this on-screen iteration of the comic book series will be a dark one, and its R-rating is only bolstering that idea. Not only does Hellboy‘s first trailer have enough gore to make Deadpool excited plus its sharp humor and dry sarcasm are more than edgy enough.

While this aesthetic does sit well with some fans, there are other Hellboy lovers who feel shafted by this offbeat take. Hellboy will mark the next phase for the titular hero, but the film will not be part of the franchise director Guillermo del Toro set up years ago. With Ron Perlman as the lead, Hellboy and Hellboy II: The Golden Army have become cult hits with comic book fans. The decision to reboot the character entirely without del Toro soured plenty of fans to Hellboy’s new solo outing, and those people are making their dissatisfaction known online.

In Hellboy, David Harbour will be joined by co-stars Ian McShane, Sasha Lane, Daniel Dae Kim, Thomas Haden Church and Milla Jovovich. Neil Marshall will direct with a script from Andrew Cosby. Hellboy will hit theaters on April 12, 2019.

Which Side To Take?

I watched the Hellboy leaked trailer and I’m honestly confused.



A lot of people are acting like it’s horrible, but I have the exact opposite reaction.



I think it looks great!



Lots of fun along the lines of the GDT films, but still unique. Cool monster action and some gore. https://t.co/939EGeM2WE — PunisherGNR.45 (@PunisherGNR45) December 19, 2018

Reaction GIF To The Rescue

So that new Hellboy Trailer pic.twitter.com/LsBfccJ4v0 — Nathaniel Brail (@NateBrail) December 19, 2018

Tough Crowd

2004 hellboy looked cool and nice 2019 hellboy looks like a greasy buff homeless dude pic.twitter.com/n8CSQgfzeq — KillCrites ? (@kiIIcrites) December 19, 2018

Well, Go Off

Things I like about the HELLBOY trailer:

– The cast

– The tone



What I don’t like:

– Everything else



pic.twitter.com/xpVaBde7RX — Call Me Ocean Master Debater (@THE_Stefano_DLC) December 19, 2018

GDT, We Miss You

This just looks like the Del Toro hellboy but with a shitty design. I was hoping for more of a horror take not that there is anything wrong with fun https://t.co/FSrxFLXFN7 — Prabhdeep?? (@S1Prabhdeep) December 19, 2018

You Can Do It, David

I love me some Hellboy and I love me some David Harbour but I’m actually so nervous about this update. I hope it ends up being amazing. ? https://t.co/OOiD5oVBDp — Sleighson ?? (@jasonthinks) December 19, 2018

Can We Get A Hell Yeah?

Yeah, that humour is disappointing, but I do like

-The UK setting

-The R-Rating

-the cast in general

-the fact it seems to be doing that thing from the comics where Hellboy is just known to the public and nobody finds it weird — Stu Little (@slfricky) December 19, 2018

But Which Is It?