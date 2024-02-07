Henry Cavill Reveals Why He Doesn't Like Sex Scenes

Henry Cavill is known for an array of roles ranging from Superman in the DCEU to Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, and you can currently catch him on the big screen in Matthew Vaughn's Argylle. Recently, the actor appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast to promote his latest project, and he opened up about not being a fan of sex scenes. While the star doesn't have any sex scenes in Argylle, that's not stopping him from sharing his opinion on the subject.

"I don't understand them – I'm not a fan," Cavill shared. "There are circumstances where a sex scene actually is beneficial to a movie, rather than just the audience, but I think sometimes they're overused these days."

"It's when you have a sense where you're going, 'Is this really necessary or is it just people with less clothing on?'" he continued. "And that's when you start to get more uncomfortable and you're thinking, 'There's not a performance here. There's not a piece which is going to carry through to the rest of the movie.'"

Cavill went on to explain that while "sex scenes can be great in a movie" and "can really help with the storytelling ... Most of the time the human imagination is going to trump it. So, it can be a little bit of a cop-out if a TV show or a movie is just filled with gyrating bodies and you're going, 'Okay, but what is this doing for us apart from the idea of, 'Oh naked person, great.''"

"[I'm] not a fan of doing them," he said again.

What Is Argylle About?

Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World franchise) is Elly Conway, the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly's fictional books -- which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate -- begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past.

Accompanied by Aidan (Oscar winner Sam Rockwell), a cat-allergic spy, Elly (carrying Alfie in her backpack) races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between Elly's fictional world and her real one begins to blur.

The top-flight ensemble cast features Henry Cavill (The Witcher), John Cena (Fast X), Oscar winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Grammy-winning pop superstar Dua Lipa (Barbie), Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Emmy winner and comedy icon Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek), Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service), and the legendary Samuel L. Jackson. Alfie is played by Chip, the real-life cat of supermodel Claudia Vaughn (née Schiffer).

Argylle is directed and produced by Matthew Vaughn, from a screenplay by Jason Fuchs (Wonder Woman). The film is produced by Matthew Vaughn, Adam Bohling (Kingsman franchise), Jason Fuchs, and David Reid (Kingsman franchise). The executive producers are Adam Fishbach, Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, and Claudia Vaughn.

What Are Critics Saying About Argylle?

Argylle hasn't been met with positive reviews and currently stands on Rotten Tomatoes with a 34% critics score. ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh gave the movie 2 out of 5 stars and called it "uninspired" and "overlong." The film is also off to a slow start at the box office, which means this may be the last time we see this cast of characters together on the big screen.

What do you think about Henry Cavill's opinion on sex scenes? Tell us in the comments! Argylle is now playing in theaters.