Hobbs & Shaw International Poster Released

In just over a month, the first spinoff in the world of the Fast & Furious franchise is set to arrive with the release of Hobbs & Shaw. The new film stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham reprising their roles from the main Furious movies, taking the action in an even bigger and bolder direction. With every passing trailer, TV spot, and poster, fans are getting even more exciting about Hobbs & Shaw, and Universal is continuing to build on that momentum as the release gets even closer.

On Thursday morning, the studio unveiled a new international poster for Hobbs & Shaw, featuring all of the biggest stars of the new movie. Statham and Johnson loom large at the top of the image, with the film’s villain, played by Idris Elba, right below them. The poster also includes the final two leads: Vanessa Kirby and Eiza Gonzalez.

You can take a look at the new Hobbs & Shaw poster below!

The chemistry between Johnson and Statham was undeniable when they got the chance to share the screen in Fate of the Furious in 2017. It came as no surprise when they were the characters chosen for their own standalone movie.

While both Johnson and Statham have established themselves as bit ticket-sellers, Hobbs & Shaw will be the only Fast & Furious movie that they appear in for the foreseeable future. Earlier this year, Johnson confirmed that he wasn’t going to play a part in the upcoming Fast & Furious 9.

“The plan has always been for the Fast and Furious universe to grow and expand,” Johnson explained. “As of now, we’re not in Fast 9 because they’re getting ready to start shooting. But who knows with Fast 10 and down the road, you never know. Because look, at the end of the day, the truth is, there’s unfinished business between Hobbs and Dom. It’s unfinished.”

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw arrives in theaters on August 2nd.