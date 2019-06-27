Hobbs & Shaw Featured on Entertainment Weekly Cover

The first Fast & Furious spin-off film, Hobbs & Shaw, is finally hitting theaters this summer, and promotion for the upcoming movie is officially in full swing. Entertainment Weekly just released the preview for their upcoming Hobbs & Shaw issue, which features Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock, Jason Statham, and Idris Elba on the cover.

In the article, the actors discuss the film and their characters. Here are just a few of the best quotes:

“The other movies were great, and I loved creating the character of Hobbs,” Johnson explained. “Eventually, for me personally, I needed more juice. I needed to sink my teeth into something that allowed the character to grow and expand and showcase more layers.”

“I’ve been a fan of the Fast & Furious franchise, as is everyone,” Elba shared. “It’s sort of the ultimate escapism. And I love cars. I’m a bit of a motorhead. And then, of course, I get to play this really complex bad guy.”

“I think me and Dwayne share a very similar sense of humor,” Statham added. “The only difference in us is the amount of weight he pushes when he’s doing a bench press.”

“She’s an amazing fighter,” Vanessa Kirby said of her character. “I just feel like it’s really important nowadays for these kinds of movies to make sure the women are as capable as the men. Often the men are saving the women or doing the fights while the women watch on, or they’re at home. A film like this is a responsibility to kind of subvert that, really, and make sure that Hattie doesn’t get saved by the guys.”

Following Luke Hobbs (Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Statham), the new movie will be focusing on an alliance between the two characters, who have had a rocky history during their time in the franchise. Hobbs first appeared in Fast Five as a Diplomatic Security Service agent who is tasked with hunting down Toretto’s crew. The character eventually learns that our main protagonists are the good guys and joins their crew for the remainder of the franchise. Shaw entered the films as a villain, initially killing a prominent member of the crew in the mid-credits scene for Fast & Furious 6. However, after spending the seventh film as the main antagonist, Shaw returned to number eight as a good guy.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw will hit theaters on August 2nd.