The Rock Unveils Insane New ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Trailer

During the Universal Pictures presentation at CinemaCon, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, and director David Leitch took the stage to promote their upcoming Fast & Furious spinoff film Hobbs & Shaw. What they had in store was one of the biggest, craziest, loudest, wildest trailers ever to take the screen at Caesar’s Palace during the CinemaCon event.

Leitch started out by describing his great time working with Johnson and Statham, but also added Vanessa Kirby and Idris Elba were a tremendous wealth of talent. He brought Johnson and Statham to the stage, which is when Johnson ditched the prompter to discuss the film in his own words.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We want to create something that was special,” Johnson said. “But the bottom line is we wanted to make something that is fun.” They are aiming to raise the bar — which he made clear with a hand gesture and some additional enthusiastic wording. Johnson claims they have created the biggest, baddest villain of the Fast & Furious franchise and the most fun movie all in one with Elba’s character. Hobbs & Shaw “paid homage to the value systems that have made Fast & Furious such a juggernaut and powerhouse and that’s family,” Johnson said. “We really lean into it in this movie.” There are two sides to the film, though: the family in London and England where Statham showcases his culture and then they go the “the island” where Johnson gets to showcase his Somoan culture.

. @TheRock just introduced a new trailer for Hobbs & Shaw and #CinemaCon. It’s action-packed, funny, and full of the cultural energy they talk about here. It’s all insane, has Roman Reigns, and the wildest stunt I’ve ever seen. Plus, they called Idris Elba “Black Superman. pic.twitter.com/Q12Gp8iXAm — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 3, 2019

The trailer shows off Idris Elba’s villain become all but super powered and being referred to as “Black Superman” — first by himself but then later by a Hobbs who has seen in him action. Action sequence are wild, cars are flying through the air, and grunts are being dismantled. Shaw and Hobbs are competing in beating people up and coming up with the more clever moves, as Shaw eventually uses his pile of bodies to try and find the correct face to unlock a door with facial recognition software. The grey, explosive action changes to a vibrant, green energy when the trailer moves to “the island” which Johnson had earlier referred to.

After going to Somoan islands and introducing the Hobbs family (including Roman Reigns and Cliff Curtis), Hobbs learns that there are no modern weapons here but only wooden, carved, hand-made tools. A cultural dance ensues to get everyone fired up for a chaotic fight on the island which sees two armies charging toward one another on a battlefield filled with cars.

The trailer ends with a sequence seeing Hobbs hold onto a chain attaching a helicopter to a line of cars.

Hobbs & Shaw hits theaters on August 2, 2019.