Knives Out, Home Alone, and Die Hard Picked Among Most Popular Holiday Movies in Fandango Survey

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, everyone is starting to break out their favorite holiday films to get into the spirit of the season, with Fandango recently conducting a survey of 1,000 movie fans between 18-34 to find out what the go-to movies would be this year. As expected, films like Home Alone and Die Hard are seeing plenty of love, with emerging favorites like Knives Out and The Oath becoming newfound classics. Given how the coronavirus pandemic is seeing movie fans keeping themselves in lockdown as opposed to visiting their families, the survey also concluded that 92% of viewers expect to watch more holiday films in the coming weeks than in previous years.

“Watching a favorite classic movie is part of a beloved holiday tradition for many families,” Fandango managing editor Erik Davis shared in a statement, per Entertainment Weekly. “This year there’s an extra nostalgia factor because many of us cannot gather together in front of the same screen. The top picks center on the power of families, warts and all, and serve as the kind of cinematic comfort food we look forward to enjoying during the holiday season.”

Check out the breakdown of the data below:

Top Movies to Watch for Thanksgiving

Knives Out

Addams Family Values

Planes, Trains, and Automobiles

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Home for the Holidays

Grumpy Old Men

Free Birds

Scent of a Woman

Pieces of April

The Oath

Favorite Family-Friendly Holiday Movies

Home Alone

Elf

The Santa Clause

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Polar Express

A Christmas Story

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

It's a Wonderful Life

Favorite Unconventional Christmas Movies

Die Hard

Edward Scissorhands

Gremlins

Bad Moms Christmas

Bad Santa

Krampus

Office Christmas Party

The Night Before

Trading Places

Anna and the Apocalypse

Favorite Performances as Santa Claus

Tim Allen, The Santa Clause

Edward Asner, Elf

Billy Bob Thornton, Bad Santa

Tom Hanks, The Polar Express

James Cosmo, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe

Richard Attenborough, Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Paul Giamatti, Fred Claus

Edmund Gwenn, Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Rickey Smiley, Friday After Next

Alec Baldwin, Rise of the Guardians

Favorite Holiday Movie Villains

Harry and Marv (Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern), Home Alone

Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman), Die Hard

Mr. Potter (Lionel Barrymore), It's a Wonderful Life

The Grinch (Jim Carrey), Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Oogie Boogie (Ken Ross), The Nightmare Before Christmas

Frank Cross (Bill Murray), Scrooged

Scrooge (Jim Carey), Disney's A Christmas Carol

Fulton Greenway (Michael Lerner), Elf

Ted Maltin (Phil Hartman), Jingle All the Way

Scut Farkas (Zack Ward), A Christmas Story

What do you think of these results? Let us know in the comments below!