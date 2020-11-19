Knives Out, Home Alone, and Die Hard Picked Among Most Popular Holiday Movies in Fandango Survey
With Thanksgiving right around the corner, everyone is starting to break out their favorite holiday films to get into the spirit of the season, with Fandango recently conducting a survey of 1,000 movie fans between 18-34 to find out what the go-to movies would be this year. As expected, films like Home Alone and Die Hard are seeing plenty of love, with emerging favorites like Knives Out and The Oath becoming newfound classics. Given how the coronavirus pandemic is seeing movie fans keeping themselves in lockdown as opposed to visiting their families, the survey also concluded that 92% of viewers expect to watch more holiday films in the coming weeks than in previous years.
“Watching a favorite classic movie is part of a beloved holiday tradition for many families,” Fandango managing editor Erik Davis shared in a statement, per Entertainment Weekly. “This year there’s an extra nostalgia factor because many of us cannot gather together in front of the same screen. The top picks center on the power of families, warts and all, and serve as the kind of cinematic comfort food we look forward to enjoying during the holiday season.”
Check out the breakdown of the data below:
Top Movies to Watch for Thanksgiving
- Knives Out
- Addams Family Values
- Planes, Trains, and Automobiles
- Fantastic Mr. Fox
- Home for the Holidays
- Grumpy Old Men
- Free Birds
- Scent of a Woman
- Pieces of April
- The Oath
Favorite Family-Friendly Holiday Movies
- Home Alone
- Elf
- The Santa Clause
- Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- The Polar Express
- A Christmas Story
- National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
- It's a Wonderful Life
Favorite Unconventional Christmas Movies
- Die Hard
- Edward Scissorhands
- Gremlins
- Bad Moms Christmas
- Bad Santa
- Krampus
- Office Christmas Party
- The Night Before
- Trading Places
- Anna and the Apocalypse
Favorite Performances as Santa Claus
- Tim Allen, The Santa Clause
- Edward Asner, Elf
- Billy Bob Thornton, Bad Santa
- Tom Hanks, The Polar Express
- James Cosmo, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe
- Richard Attenborough, Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
- Paul Giamatti, Fred Claus
- Edmund Gwenn, Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
- Rickey Smiley, Friday After Next
- Alec Baldwin, Rise of the Guardians
Favorite Holiday Movie Villains
- Harry and Marv (Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern), Home Alone
- Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman), Die Hard
- Mr. Potter (Lionel Barrymore), It's a Wonderful Life
- The Grinch (Jim Carrey), Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- Oogie Boogie (Ken Ross), The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Frank Cross (Bill Murray), Scrooged
- Scrooge (Jim Carey), Disney's A Christmas Carol
- Fulton Greenway (Michael Lerner), Elf
- Ted Maltin (Phil Hartman), Jingle All the Way
- Scut Farkas (Zack Ward), A Christmas Story
What do you think of these results? Let us know in the comments below!