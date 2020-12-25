The Home Alone House Recreated In Gingerbread Is A Sight To Behold

✖

Earlier this month came a reveal from The Walt Disney Company that in celebration of the 20th Anniversary of the 1990 classic Home Alone they had commissioned a massive recreation of the McCallisters' home made entirely of gingerbread. Now, Insider has a ton of up close and personal photos of the house, created by food artist Michelle Wibowo. In full the house measures four feet wide and just under six feet long, and features a wide array of Easter eggs to events from the film including elements like the Little Nero's Pizza delivery car, the "Oh-Kay Plumbing & Heating" van, and naturally the Wet Bandits themselves.

"I jumped at the chance because it is one of my favorite Christmas movies — it doesn't really feel like Christmas in our house until we have seen it at least twice!" Wilbowo said. "I hope everyone will enjoy spotting iconic details from the movie!" Creating the house took over 300 hours and includes 63 trees, 33 windows, 14 pizza boxes, and six lamp posts. It's currently on display at Oak Centre for Children and Young People at The Royal Marsden in Surrey, UK.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Sugar Art (@michellesugarart)

A reboot of the film was commissioned for the Disney+ streaming service, with a new twist on the madcap story. The Home Alone reboot will be directed by Dan Mazer, with a script from Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell. The film will star Archie Yates (Jojo Rabbit), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Ellie Kemper (The Office), Ally Maki (Toy Story 4), Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live), Chris Parnell (Saturday Night Live), Aisling Bea (Living with Yourself), Pete Holmes (Crashing), and Timothy Simons (Veep).

"No, nobody got in touch with me about it, and it's a waste of time as far as I'm concerned," Chris Columbus, who directed the original Home Alone, explained in a recent interview. "What's the point? I'm a firm believer that you don't remake films that have had the longevity of Home Alone. You're not going to create lightning in a bottle again. It's just not going to happen. So why do it? It's like doing a paint-by-numbers version of a Disney animated film — a live-action version of that. What's the point? It's been done. Do your own thing. Even if you fail miserably, at least you have come up with something original."

The two Home Alone movies starring Macaulay Culkin and the third film (which featured a young Scarlett Johansson in a brief role) are streaming on Disney+ with Home Alones 4 and 5 (yes, there are five!) streaming on HBO Max. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

