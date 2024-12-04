Home Alone Star Macaulay Culkin Teases Potential for Franchise Return

Macaulay Culkin would consider returning for a new Home Alone film.

The 44-year-old actor appeared in Louisville, Kentucky, this week for a special screening of Home Alone that featured a Q&A segment. When asked if he’d ever return for a new film, Culkin revealed that there had been an attempt to bring him back in the past. While he has ideas for what a return could look like, he’s focused on raising his two sons, which he shares with his longtime partner, Brenda Song.

Macaulay Culkin said that he would consider doing another Home Alone movie, and was offered a role in one of more recent films.He said they'd have to pay him enough, and he's had ideas, but he doesn't have time to write anything having two kids.Highly recommend his live show — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful (@seanrosssapp.bsky.social) 2024-12-04T02:58:43.937Z

Culkin got his big break in the hit 1990 Christmas film Home Alone where he plays Kevin McCallister, a bratty 8-year-old boy who acts out a night before a big family trip to Paris. Because of this, his mother (played by Catherine O’Hara) sends him to sleep in the attic. The next morning, Kevin wakes up and realizes his family left without him, assuming his wish to no longer have family has come true. He later discovers that two con men Harry and Marv (played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, respectively) are planning to rob the family home, so he must protect it.

Culkin returned for the 1992 sequel Home Alone: Lost in New York where he accidentally gets on a plane to the Big Apple instead of Florida with the rest of his family. He sneaks into the Plaza Hotel and finds that Harry and Marv are back at it again, and this time Kevin attempts to stop them from robbing an elderly man’s toy store before the holidays.

Culkin’s brother Kieran also stars in the franchise as one of Kevin’s younger cousins, Fuller. “I had no idea what that movie was about when I saw it, and I was in it,” Kieran recently told the Los Angeles Times. “I was at the premiere, and I was dying laughing. It was the funniest thing I had ever seen. I had no idea what the movie was about.”

According to Kieran, Devin Ratray who plays Kevin’s older brother Buzz, was apparently method acting, as he played the part off-screen too.

“Devin Ratray, the guy who plays Buzz, lied to me and told me the movie was all about him,” Culkin said. “And I believed him. And then when I saw it, the movie’s cracking me up, and I go, ‘Mac was on set all the time. That makes sense the movie would be about him.’”

Home Alone is available to stream on Disney+. Culkin still has several tour stops available. To check out where he’s headed and to purchase tickets, head to homealonetour.com.