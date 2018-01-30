Hot Toys Kicks Off ‘The Matrix’ Line With a Sixth Scale Neo Figure

Hot Toys announced that they acquired the rights to produce figures based on The Matrix back in November, and here we are with the very first release in the upcoming line only two months later. Naturally, they kicked things off with The One.

The Neo figure features an all new sculpt of Keanu Reeves along with a tailored outfit. He also has guns. Lots of guns.

Honestly, we're surprised that it took this long for Hot Toys to deliver figures based on The Matrix, but it was worth the wait. The figure is stunning, and we're looking forward to seeing what else they have in store for the license. Maybe if enough of these sell, Hot Toys will look into producing a John Wick figure. Imagine that fight!

Hot Toys - MMS466 - The Matrix - 1/6th scale Neo collectible figure will be available to pre-order via Sideshow Collectibles as early as today, January 25th. When it does go live, you'll find it right here. You can check out the full list of features along with a gallery of additional images below.

The 1/6th scale Neo Collectible Figure specially features:

• Authentic and detailed likeness of Keanu Reeves as Neo in The Matrix

• Newly developed head sculpt with movie-accurate facial expression and detailed skin texture

• Approximately 32 cm tall

• Specialized body with over 30 points of articulations

• Eight (8) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

• One (1) pair of fists

• One (1) pair of weapon holding hands

• One (1) pair of relaxed hands

• One (1) pair of open hands

• Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

• One (1) black color long coat

• One (1) black color long-sleeve T-shirt

• One (1) black shoulder holsters with harness

• One (1) black gun strap (wearable on the neck)

• One (1) black color leather-like belt

• One (1) pair of black pants

• One (1) pair of black and white color leather-like boots

Weapons:

• One (1) pair of assault rifles

• Three (3) pairs of submachine guns

• One (1) pair of pistols

Accessories:

• One (1) pair of black sunglasses

• One (1) black color duffle bag

• Specially designed dynamic figure base with Neo name plate and The Matrix logo

