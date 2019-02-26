‘Hotel Transylvania 4’ Gets a Release Date

Despite a steady downfall in critical reviews, the Hotel Transylvania lives on! Columbia and Sony Pictures Animation are now moving forward with the fourth installment in the Adam Sandler-led animated franchise.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit revealed the news on Tuesday afternoon, taking to Twitter to announce the existence of the new project, along with its release date.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Because kids demanded it: Hotel Transylvania 4 in the works as Columbia and Sony Pictures Animation set Dec. 22, 2021 release date,” Kit wrote. “(HT3 is SPA’s biggest hit. Yes, bigger than Spider-Verse.”

Because kids demanded it: HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 4 in the works as Columbia and Sony Pictures Animation set a Dec. 22, 2021 release date. (HT3 is SPA’s biggest hit. Yes, bigger than Spider-Verse.) — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) February 26, 2019

The first Hotel Transylvania movie debuted in 2012 to fairly positive reviews and earned more than $358 million at the global box office. As the franchise continued, the reviews got worse, but the box office totals soared.

Hotel Transylvania 2 was released in 2015 and has just a 55-percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, but the film grossed nearly $475 million throughout its run in theaters. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation continued the trend last year. Though it only scored a 44-percent with RT critics, it was a hit a hit with global audiences, earning more than $528 million. With that kind of growth, it should come as no surprise that Sony chose to continue the franchise.

After two movies in the fall, the summer release date for Hotel Transylvania 3 also came with the summer vacation theme. Could this move to December hint at a vampire holiday?

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the retirement of Gwyneth Paltrow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our thoughts on Umbrella Academy, what Star Wars shows we want to see on Disney+, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!