7 Ways The Avengers Can Win the Infinity War

Avengers: Infinity War will remake the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it, bringing big character deaths and drastic new developments. Being a two-part story, Avengers: Infinity War has the potential to make things very dark for our heroes, but this being a comic book movie, there’s always the expectation that good will win in the end.

However, Thanos commands an army with a team of fearsome lieutenants (The Black Order) leading them. And not to mention the fact that The Mad Titan will be obtaining the omnipotent power of the Infinity Gauntlet through the course of the film, meaning the path to victory will be harder than anything the MCU heroes have had to achieve.

Even so, there are a number of ways for the Avengers to win this Infinity War.

Superior Tech

Infinity War has already teased that characters like Iron Man could get tech upgrades in the film, and with the entire MCU lineup involved in Avengers 4, there’s no reason that ingenuity and invention can’t save the day. Between Tony Stark, T’Challa, Bruce Banner, Hank Pym, Peter Quill, Captain Marvel, The Vision, and Peter Parker, The Avengers have more than enough collective brainpower about advanced and/or alien tech to create a final solution to stopping Thanos.

The Quantum Realm

Ant-Man may not seem like the most pivotal hero in the Infinity War, but that’s exactly why he just might be. We know that the upcoming sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp will be revealing more about the sub-atomic “Quantum Realm” that Janet van Dyne has been lost in since the 1980s — and presumably returns from in AMatW. With the Ant-Man sequel strategically positioned between Avengers 3 and 4, there could be an important reveal about the Quantum Realm that could be the key to helping the Avengers get to Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet in a way the Mad Titan will never see coming.

New Avengers

Avengers: Infinity War may shatter the old guard with some high-profile character deaths, but Avengers 4 is already poised to introduce a team lineup of New Avengers that could help turn the tide. Hope van Dyne’s Wasp will be in added to the mix, as will Carol Danvers, the cosmic superwoman known as Captain Marvel — and some fans are even holding out hope that new Marvel figures like Nova could make their debut. The addition of characters with cosmic power and/or mastery of realms like The Quantum Realm, offers a version of the Avengers with powers well-suited to taking down a threat like Thanos and The Black Order.

Time Travel

Avengers 4 is already rumored to have a major time travel component involved in its story, and that would make a certain amount sense, given the path leading to that upcoming film. Doctor Strange made it a climatic point to walk us through how time travel works via the Eye of Agamotto/Time Infinity Stone, which could’ve been set up for a major turning point in the Infinity War. If Avengers 3 is as dark and drastic as the filmmakers and trailers have teased, then Doctor Strange may be the key to crucial Back to the Future II-style do-over.

Soul Stone

The big unknown variable in the Infinity War is the Soul Infinity Stone, which has yet to be revealed. A lot of longtime rumors and MCU spoilers have pointed to the Soul Stone being the power behind Wakanda’s connection to spiritual deities like The Panther, while the meteorite provides the Vibranium metal alloy that is the source of Wakanda’s advanced tech and formidable weaponry. In the hands of a sorcerer like Doctor Strange, the Soul Stone would allow the MCU heroes to attack Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet on a plane outside the physical universe. That could be a very important contingency plan, should Thanos annihilate the entire known universe.

New God

As we’ve seen in the comics, it’s not just enough to obtain godhood — you’ve got to be able to hold onto it as well. The “Infinity Gauntlet” storyline in Marvel Comics took pivotal turns when both Nebula and Adam Warlock seized control of the Gauntlet for a moment. The inclusion of Guardians star Karen Gillan in both Avengers 3 and 4 has sparked speculation that MCU Nebula will get to have her moment in the limelight, and there are plenty of other MCU characters that could potentially take control of The Infinity Gauntlet from Thanos.

The Cosmic Council

The MCU movies have subtly but steadily peppered in references to the larger cosmic entities that are out there, including the following:

The Living Tribunal (Doctor Strange)

The Watchers (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2)

The Celestials (Guardians of the Galaxy)

Eternity (Ant-Man)

The Collector (Guardians of the Galaxy)

The Grandmaster (Thor: Ragnarok)

As Marvel Comics fans know, these cosmic entities have big relevance to the Infinity Gauntlet: in the original “Infinity Gauntlet” storyline, it was this “Cosmic Council” that intervened in Thanos’ bid for godhood, with the almighty Living Tribunal finally decreeing that the Infinity Gems could never be gathered together again.

That cosmic intervention led to the Infinity Stones being split up between six protectors, ushering in a new era of the Marvel Universe. The MCU Infinity War could end much the same way.

Do you like any of these scenarios for The Avengers beating Thanos in the Infinity War? do you have any others you want to share?

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

