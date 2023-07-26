Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Creative Director Says Kraven Will be the Catalyst for the PS5 Game

From everything shown thus far, it looks like Kraven the Hunter will have a substantial role to play in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Sergei Kravinoff was featured prominently in gameplay shown during May's PlayStation Showcase, where we saw his plans to hunt down various "game" throughout New York City. During SDCC's Marvel's Spider-Man 2 panel, narrative director Jon Paquette discussed Kraven, revealing that the villain will serve as a "catalyst" for the game's events, stirring up all kinds of trouble for both Peter Parker and Miles Morales.

"...Kraven is our catalyst for everything happening. When he comes to New York City, a lot of things start going wrong. We have Lizard coming out, we have the Symbiote coming out. And as you saw briefly in that trailer, Miles is forced to come face-to-face with Mister Negative, the guy who killed his dad. So there's a lot of drama that's happening in this game," said Paquette.

While Kraven will be the catalyst for the game's events, it will be interesting to see how big a role the villain actually plays. Venom is clearly being setup as the main villain, and the use of "catalyst" might suggest that Kraven is only there to set things up. With Mr. Negative, the Lizard, and Venom all playing major roles, it's possible Kraven is being built up as a bait-and-switch for gamers.

Kraven's most well-known story is Kraven's Last Hunt, but it's possible that Insomniac Games will actually draw from a later story instead. The Ultimate version of Kraven was built up as a major threat in Ultimate Spider-Man over several issues, only for Spider-Man to quickly defeat him with a single punch (Kraven returned much later as a greater threat). It's possible after all this build-up that things will play out similarly with the PlayStation version of Kraven, but fans will have to wait until Marvel's Spider-Man 2 drops on October 20th to find out!

[H/T: Gaming Bolt]