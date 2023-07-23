7 Things You Might Have Missed in The Marvels Trailer

The Marvels finally released its full trailer, and there was plenty to get hyped for in the anticipated team-up. Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Photon (Teyonah Parris), and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) are all making their return to the MCU, and fans get to see them interact and fight together far more in the new trailer. With all the action sequences and humor, there are a few things you might have missed, and we've collected those into this list. From the meaning of parables and quotes to first looks at big plot points and sequences pulled right from the comics, there's a bit of everything here, and you can check it all out on the next slide. Larson, Parris, and Vellani all seemed to have a great time during filming, and while there is a bit of a sisterhood that forms in the film, there was very much one that also formed on the set. In an interview with The Wrap, Vellani revealed that Larson and Parris would check in on her frequently through the process just to make sure she was okay and taking care of herself. "If I'm having, like, an off day, or I'm really exhausted but powering through and not really taking care of myself, [Brie] will see that, and she will come up to me, and she will talk to me, and just make sure that I'm taking care of myself," Vellani said. "Because you can get so, you know, overwhelmed and lost in this world, and just – there's so much being asked of us, and it's really important to kind of take a step back and see what you need in your environment to be able to do this work." The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta and stars Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Teyonah Parris (Photon), Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon. You can find the official synopsis for The Marvels below. "Carol Danvers AKA Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau." The Marvels soars into theaters on November 10th. Are you excited for The Marvels? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things The Marvels with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!

A Quiet Moment In Space At one point, we see Carol out in space, isolated from everyone and everything aside from Goose. That's because she's perched on her shoulder, and Carol seems to be dealing with some things as she goes limp out in space. This seems to be based on a page from Kelly Sue DeConnick's run, and you can see the parallels in the image below (H/T Captain Marvel News). Omg this shot took my mind straight to this epic moment in comics by @kellysue ! One of the best Carol stories! #TheMarvels pic.twitter.com/aFQrOMAgK5 — Captain Marvel News (@CaptMarvelNews) July 21, 2023 Carol's been dealing with a lot in her time away, so this could be just her going out into space to quiet the noise as it were. It's also great that Goose is right there since Flerkens are perfectly fine chilling in space. We'll have to wait for proper context for this moment, but it's still awesome to see some comic inspiration. prevnext

Prodigal Child (Photo: Marvel Studios) At the beginning of the trailer, Nick Fury starts a call with Carol, calling her the Prodigal Child of the Milky Way. This is a reference to the biblical story of the prodigal son, which is Fury's way of addressing Carol's absence and her infrequent returns to Earth, though it also ties into one of the bigger themes of the film. The story of the prodigal son tells the story of a son who leaves his father's house and squanders his inheritance, and then becomes scared of returning home after falling upon hard times. In Carol's case, the synopsis for The Marvels says she has been attempting to carry the weight of the galaxy on her shoulders, but unintended consequences lead to her getting help from her estranged niece. In this case, the fear could be tied to both her want to protect Earth, the Skurlls, and the universe as a whole, but they could also be tied to Carol not wanting to go back to a place that contains painful memories and conflict, as her best friend has passed away and her relationship with Monica is strained. Could this be why she hasn't wanted to come back to Earth? We'll have to wait and see, but the quote seems to indicate there's some truth to that premise. prevnext

The Annihilator (Photo: Marvel Studios) In the trailer, Dar-Benn calls Carol The Annihilator, and this is directly related to what happened in the original Captain Marvel film. At the end of that film, Carol overcomes the Kree's brainwashing to become the powerhouse we know and love, but she doesn't stop there. She also destroys the Supreme Intelligence, and in doing so removes the Kree's leader and the collection of the empire's greatest minds that the Suprmeme Intelligence represented. It makes sense then that Dar-Benn is looking to destroy the homes of Carol and anyone who might help her, and The Annihilator is also an apt title from her point of view. prevnext

New Addition (Photo: Marvel Studios) During a quick scene of Nick Fury at the SWORD base, there is one yellow alien alongside everyone else. This looks to be the second alien race that Fury and SWORD have closely aligned with outside of the Skrulls, and it remains to be seen if this character will hold any importance down the line or in the film overall. It's not known if that will be the case or if this is a one-off cameo, though everyone in the photo is reacting to something happening in the base, as you can see many of them looking distressed about what's going to happen. Fury is also a bit concerned, but he's not showing much of anything aside from that trademark Fury cool. prevnext

Keeping Track (Photo: Marvel Studios) One of the more pressing questions regards Carol and Monica. In the original movie, Carol is best friends with Monica's mother Maria Rambeau, and in that film Monica is much younger. Carol seems to have an aunt and niece relationship with Monica when that film ends, but ever since we've never seen them together, and since that was set in the 90s, a lot of time has passed. Monica hinted at their frayed relationship in WandaVision, but this will be the first time we get major movement on that front. In the trailer though, you can see Carol's been keeping up with Monica from afar, as she has a news article hanging in her ship that talks about Monica becoming an astronaut, as well as a picture of Maria. Monica was affected by the blip and thus didn't get to see her mother pass, so there are plenty of holes in the timeline that need context. This suggests we will get some of that in the movie. prevnext

Baby Flerkens (Photo: Marvel Studios) Goose was a scene stealer in the original Captain Marvel, but this time she'll have plenty of competition from some adorable little baby Flerkens. In the new trailer, we get an up-close look at the new baby Flerkens, but there's also another shot when the ship is flying through the sky. When paused you can see that some Flerken-style tentacles are active in the ship, showing what appears to be some of the new Flerken additions in action. prevnext

Fit For A Queen (Photo: Marvel Studios) Not too long ago a set of new toys revealed a first look at a plot point in The Marvels and a new look for Carol, which has been termed Princess Carol. We actually get our first official look at this part of the film in the new trailer, as Prince Yan is dancing with Carol in an outfit that looks like the toy. This world is also one that is targeted by Dar-Been at a different point in the trailer, so it seems to have some importance to Carol that we'll learn in the film. In the comics, Carol helps Prince Yan and Lila Cheney break up their wedding, as they are being forced to marry. This leads to fighting on their behalf and more, so it remains to be seen how they will spin this idea in the film. In the meantime though, you can get the official first look in the image above. prevnext