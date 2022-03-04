Here's How The Batman and HBO Max's Gotham Crossover Will Work

✖

The world of The Batman will expand beyond the theatrical reboot from star Robert Pattinson and director Matt Reeves, but will also receive a major tie-in with the HBO Max series focused on the Gotham PD. Reeves will produce the series with Joe Barton serving as showrunner on the project, but it seems unlikely that Pattinson's Bruce Wayne will appear in the series however HBO content chief Casey Bloys did mention it's possible for Jeffrey Wright to show up as Batman ally Jim Gordon. Casey Bloys recently spoke up about how the film and series will tie together.

The Batman won't be the only DC Comics movie getting a TV spinoff, as The Suicide Squad is also getting a Peacemaker series from director James Gunn and star John Cena. Bloys told TheWrap they won't be reserving characters just for TV or movies anymore.

"That's the idea. Matt Reeves is obviously a producer on Gotham City PD. We don't want to reserve characters just for films or for TV. There should be kind of some fluidity between them. So that is the idea. I mean, we're in very early stages on that. So I don't want to suggest that any one character will be. But yes, that is, generally speaking, that is the idea, that there will be crossover."

Bloys also addressed how Warner Bros. overall is working to coordinate all of their DC Comics offerings, which fans got a huge tease for when Ezra Miller's Flash appeared with Grant Gustin's character in The CW's "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover.

"The first show up for HBO Max for DC will be Peacemaker with John Cena. That'll be a good example of what Max can do with DC. Producing at a more highly-elevated level, probably more like the movies, than what CW is doing," Bloys said. "But one of the things I would say about DC overall is [Warner Bros. Chairman] Ann Sarnoff, a big goal for her, is to really organize and coordinate the DC offering. In the past, you know with The CW, DC would run on The CW, [Warner Bros.] would do films [but] there wasn't a lot of overlap or coordination. And a big thing going forward for WarnerMedia, and DC specifically, is having everybody involved in DC talking, so that a show on Max is aware of a movie, and is aware of a CW show. They're all kind of working in concert so that there's nobody overlapping. There's no stories that don't make sense as a result of that. So they've been trying very hard to kind of get that going."

We'll learn more when these projects finally start to be released beginning this year. James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is set to premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th, while Matt Reeves' The Batman will premiere on March 4, 2022.