How to Ruin the Holidays Review – A One of a Kind Family Story Perfect for Any Season

It may be the summer season, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to glean from the holiday season, and such is the case for Buffalo 8’s How to Ruin the Holidays. Despite the holiday theme of the title, much of the family dynamics and complicated discussions that come with them are truly evergreen regardless of season. That’s not to say Christmas doesn’t play an important role in the story, but it’s more about presenting a scenario that allows for connections to spark once more. How to Ruin the Holidays presents a complex and unexpected view of family that feels genuine and raw, though the film’s humor balances those moments brilliantly throughout, and the talented cast can’t help but sweep you up in this delightful and one-of-a-kind comedy.

How to Ruin the Holidays is directed by Arlen Konopaki and written by Kevin Gillese, and centers around a struggling comedian named Michelle. Michelle (played by Amber Nash) is currently roommates with her friend and fellow comedian Suzy (Aisha Tyler) as they both go on auditions and attempt to get their comedy in front of more people, but things take an unexpected turn when Michelle gets a call from her sister Andrea (Kate Lambert) about their father (played by Colin Mochrie). That gets the gears turning towards an unplanned family reunion, and everything only gets more chaotic from there.

Family Unfiltered

Part of what makes the film work so well is the unfiltered nature of the conversations and a willingness to approach difficult subjects, creating an authentic discourse among the family. Whether that’s surrounding an aging parent, finances, caring for a sibling, or the rollercoaster of trying to make it in the world of show business, the film never shies away from approaching those situations with it’s mix of directness and wit.

The eccentricities of the father balance out some of those heavier discussions, and Mochrie is fantastic in the role, moving from lovable curmudgeon to unconventional protector to vulnerable father figure on a dime. Luke Davis’ performance is also stellar, providing unexpected moments of light in the most challenging of situations throughout the film, including one particular scene that quietly steals the show in just how effortlessly it’s delivered. The show truly hinges on Nash and Tyler’s performances though, as the two sisters and their rocky relationship is at the center of everything.

At the Heart of the Story

As the movie progresses, assumptions about both Michelle and Suzy are dashed, and the hurt and abandonment they’ve both felt at times start to shine through. Some of their later arguments are so raw that they are almost difficult to watch, but that’s also why they’re so authentic, as anyone arguing with family can probably attest to. This goes the other way as well, as one of the best parts of the film is an impromptu family musical performance that you can’t help but not just smile at but be genuinely moved by.

The holidays are a perfect backdrop for this familial story, but don’t let the title fool you into thinking you just have to watch this over Christmas. If you enjoy heartfelt and authentic stories of family, love, loss, and hope, you can’t go wrong with How to Ruin the Holidays.

How to Ruin the Holidays is now available to stream on Prime Video and is also available on Vudu.