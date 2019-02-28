‘How to Train Your Dragon 3’ Director Has an Idea for How the Franchise Could Continue

The beloved How to Train Your Dragon franchise came to an end with the release of The Hidden World this weekend, wrapping up the story of Hiccup and Toothless that began nearly a decade ago. While the conclusion of this third installment was certainly meant to be the end of the tale, director Dean DeBlois does have an idea as to how How to Train Your Dragon could continue in the future.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World! Continue reading at your own risk…

DeBlois spoke to CinemaBlend ahead of the release of The Hidden World this weekend, and he was asked if there was a way the series somehow find a way to move forward in the future. While he confirmed that this film was meant to end the story of Hiccup and Toothless, he did go on to say that the universe could be expanded in other directions.

“Yeah we definitely wanted it to feel hopeful but also conclusive,” DeBlois began. “And I think what we tried to do was deliver a satisfying ending that ultimately meant that Hiccup and Toothless would go their separate ways, but also reassure the audience it was for the best, that we see them thrive in their adulthood. For me it’s a satisfying end, and that was the intention, to really kind of bring it back to the disappearance of dragons and having them kind of fall away into legend, but we the audience kind of know they’re still around. And beyond that, I don’t own the franchise, so I think if Dreamworks wanted to open it up again at some point, I would hope that it a different timeline, different characters, with the Hiccup/Toothless story remained intact.”

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World ended with the humans and dragons going their separate ways, but the final scene saw Hiccup and Toothless reuniting with one another years in the future, after both had become fathers. Some took this to mean that another movie could take place with these two as adults, or perhaps follow the stories of their children. That doesn’t seem to be the case, based on DeBlois’ comments, but another story set in the world built by the How to Train Your Dragon movies could happen at some point, especially considering the money this final film is making.

How would you like to see How to Train Your Dragon continue? Let us know in the comments! How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is now playing in theaters.

