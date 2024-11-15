How To Train Your Dragon Reveals First Look At Live-Action Hiccup

Cast your eyes on the first look at Hiccup in the live-action remake of How To Train Your Dragon. The beloved friendship between Viking Hiccup and his loyal dragon Toothless is at the core of the How To Train Your Dragon franchise, which spawned three animated movies. How To Train Your Dragon is now transitioning from animated feature to live-action, with Mason Thames (Black Phone) portraying Hiccup. Empire has the first look at Thames as our protagonist Hiccup, fully decked out in his Viking gear while inside a Berk dragon pit as the crowd cheers him on.

Filmmaker Dean DeBlois directs the live-action How To Train Your Dragon, and he’s a veteran of the franchise having also directed the previous three installments, with Chris Sanders joining him on the first film in 2010. The image in question — which you can see below — most likely comes as Hiccup has to pretend to face off against Toothless, though as fans of the first How To Train Your Dragon movie remember, Hiccup shows his fellow Berkians that dragons aren’t to be feared.

IMAGE CREDIT: EMPIRE

“It’s so dialled-up in terms of stakes — having a fully credible, photo-real dragon stomping around trying to kill him,”DeBlois said about the stakes being raised in the live-action adaptation of How To Train Your Dragon. DeBlois also went on to say how Hiccup “represents all of the oddballs out there, and there are many of us,” making him a relatable figure. “There was a bit of awkwardness, but also a vulnerability to him which [came] with the fact that he was 15 when we were auditioning him,” he said about Mason Thames.

Joining Thames in How To Train Your Dragon are Nico Parker (The Last of Us) as Astrid, Gerard Butler reprising his voice role of Stoick the Vast from the animated movies, Nick Frost as Gobber the Blech, Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2) as Fishlegs, Gabriel Howell (Nightsleeper) as Snotlout, Bronwyn James (Masters of the Air) as Ruffnut, and Harry Trevaldwyn (Ten Percent) as Tuffnut.

The live-action How To Train Your Dragon arrives in theaters in June 13, 2025.