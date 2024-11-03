How to Watch V for Vendetta Online

Tuesday is Nov. 5 – the perfect night to rewatch V for Vendetta. This year, the acclaimed movie is streaming on Prime Video for all subscribers. You can also find a hard copy of the movie, or else rent or purchase it on PVOD stores.

V for Vendetta is a dystopian action movie that uses Guy Fawkes Night as a major set piece. Guy Fawkes Night – or Bonfire Night, or Fireworks Night – is observed on Nov. 5 in the U.K. to commemorate a failed attempt to assassinate King James I in 1605. The movie – and the graphic novel it is adapted from – even repeat an old rhyme that begins: “Remember, remember, the fifth of November, Gunpowder Treason and Plot.” Needless to say, this is the obvious day for a rewatch, or to introduce a loved one to their new favorite movie.

Prime Video is the only subscription-based service with V for Vendetta in the U.S. this year, but you can also rent or purchase the movie on Apple TV+ or the Microsoft Store. There, it costs $3.99 to rent or $9.99 to buy. Of course, you can also find the movie on DVD or Blu-ray. V for Vendetta got a 4K Ultra HD re-release in October of 2020, and at the time of this writing, it retails for $15.59.

The movie was adapted from a limited series by Alan Moore, David Lloyd and Tony Weare, which was published by DC Vertigo Comics in 1988. The screenplay was written by Lana and Lilly Wachowski, and the movie was directed by James McTeigue. It stars Hugo Weaving as V, the masked vigilante attempting his own political uprising in this near-future dystopia. Natalie Portman plays his unlikely friend Evey Hammond, who joins V after he rescues her from the secret police.

Released in 2005, V for Vendetta has had an obvious cultural impact in the popularity of the Guy Fawkes mask all over the world. While the movie is set in the U.K., it makes many pointed references to the political and media landscape of the U.S., and even adds nods to contemporary issues that were not in the original comic. This year, Tuesday, Nov. 5 will be a politically-charged night in the states, so a movie night may be in order.

V for Vendetta will be streaming on Prime Video for the rest of the month. It is also available to rent or purchase on Prime Video, Apple TV+ and the Microsoft Store.