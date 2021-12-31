Paddington 3: Hugh Grant Wants to Team Up With Nicole Kidman's Villain in Sequel

✖

Movie fans around the world are begging to see a third Paddington movie arrive at some point in the near future. The first two films in the series, which feature Ben Whishaw as the titular bear, have achieved critical acclaim and made fans out of the biggest skeptics. There is certainly hope for a third installment to the series, especially when the franchise villains seem to want to return as well. While speaking with Digital Spy, Paddington 2 antagonist Hugh Grant noted that he'd love another go-round with the franchise, especially if he could team up with Nicole Kidman, who played the villain in the first Paddington.

"Yes, we should do that," Grant said of teaming up with Kidman's character. "And then a mummy gets murdered, and I'm the suspect. We should mix up the two things."

All of the actors who have been involved in the Paddington films seem to really love them, so getting them back together for a third installment won't be too much of a challenge. It will likely come down to whether or not the next Paddington movie actually happens.

More than two years ago, Paddington producer David Heyman told Collider that Paddington 3 was moving forward in development, but that director Paul King likely wasn't going to be involved.

“I don’t think Paul King will direct the third," said Heyman. "He did the first two, he and I are working on another project together… He’s very special, Paul. We’re developing a third Paddington. We haven’t got a script yet, we’ve got a treatment which we’re still working on.”

“Paul is involved in it, I wanted him to be involved in it because I think he’s such a significant voice, but I don’t think he’ll direct it," Heyman continued. "He worked on the idea… he comes up with the idea with Simon Farnaby and Mark Burton and then they develop it and come back for more, back and forth, and then it’ll get written and Paul will come in and stir it up a little bit. But he’s an incredible collaborator, Paul. Very positive, very supportive.”

Hopefully the likes of Grant and Kidman will still want to be involved in Paddington 3 if it's made without Paul King. During the interview with Digital Spy, Grant heaped praise on King for how Paddington 2 turned out.

"I watched it the other day. Christ, it's a good film. Just in terms of filmmaking, he's a genius, [director] Paul King," said Grant. "It's so unnecessary to be that good. It's just a sequel to a kids' semi-animated film. But it's a proper monument in cinema. I genuinely believe that. It's brilliantly made."

Are you hoping to see Paddington 3 sometime soon? Let us know in the comments!