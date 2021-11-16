The Expanse Season 6 Official Trailer Released

The official trailer for the final season of The Expanse is finally here. On Tuesday, Prime Video released the trailer for the upcoming sixth and final season of the series which will return on Friday, December 10th. While some of the footage in the new trailer we’ve previously seen in a teaser shared during New York Comic Con back in October, at nearly three minutes in length, this new trailer offers a much more in-depth and tantalizing look at what’s to come after that wild resolution to Season 5.

Season 6 of The Expanse picks up with the solar system at war as Marco Inaros and his Free Navy continue to launch devastating asteroid attacks on Earth and Mars. As the tensions of war and shared loss threaten to pull the crew of the Rocinante apart, Chrisjen Avasarala makes a bold move and sends former Martian Marine Bobbie Draper on a secret mission that could turn the tide. Meanwhile, in the Belt, Drummer and what’s left of her family are on the run and hunted for betraying Marco. And on a distant planet beyond the Rings, a new power begins to rise.



Prime Video also released new key art for the final season of the series. You can check that out for yourself below.

Following the Season 5 finale, ComicBook.com spoke with series showrunner Naren Shankar about that tense finale as well as the looming threat for Season 6, who gave us a little bit to consider as we move into that final season.



“For the last several seasons, Holden has been concerned about what they might be waking up with the protomolecule,” Shankar revealed. “They found that artifact on Ilus in season four. At the beginning of season five, he talks to Fred about his concern that we’re waking up the things that destroyed this immensely powerful civilization millennia ago. And the end of season five is like, ‘Yep, Holden’s right.’ Something’s woken up, and that’s not good. And not good at maybe the worst time, because the entire solar system is embroiled in this war, which is the thing that Holden has been concerned about from the very beginning. Our eyes are not on the thing that’s really the big concern.”



The Expanse stars Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Cara Gee, Frankie Adams, Keon Alexander, Nadine Nicole, and Jasai Chase Owen. You can check out the official series description of The Expanse below.



The Expanse, set in a colonized solar system, begins with the governments of Earth, Mars and the Asteroid Belt locked in long-standing conflict.The crew of the Rocinante – an illegally salvaged warship – stumbles on a vast conspiracy and a mysterious alien technology that threatens to upend the balance of power and the fate of humanity. The Expanse is a high-action, realistic sci-fi adventure that broadens the vision of humanity’s path in the future as well as a deeply-felt examination of the most critical, raw, and pressing issues of today.



The Hugo Award-winning series, now in its 6th season, is based on the hugely popular science fiction novels by James S.A. Corey, was developed and scripted by the Academy Award-nominated writing duo Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby. The Executive Producers are Naren Shankar, Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Laura Lancaster, Sharon Hall, Sean Daniel, Jason Brown, Daniel Abraham, Ty Franck and Dan Nowak. Shankar serves as showrunner for all seasons. The Expanse is produced by Alcon Television Group.



The Expanse returns on Friday, December 10th. New episodes will roll out each week for six weeks with the series finale debuting on January 14, 2022.