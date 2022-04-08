WandaVision, Wheel of Time, Shang-Chi and More Lead 2022 Hugo Award Nominees

This year’s slate of Hugo Award nominees includes some of the biggest television shows, movies, comics, and novels released in 2021. The World Science Fiction Society has announced this year’s slate of Hugo Award nominees, which are given out each year to the best science fiction and fantasy works of the previous year. As the Hugo Awards cover not only prose novels, short stories and comics, but also live-action and animated works as well, this year’s nominees includes a wide slate of popular TV shows and movies.

Dune, Encanto, The Green Knight, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, WandaVision, and Space Sweepers were all nominated for the “Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form” award, while episodes of The Wheel of Time, For All Mankind, Arcane, The Expanse, Loki and Star Trek: Lower Decks were nominated for the “Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form” award.

Best novel nominees include A Desolation Called Peace by Arkady Martine, The Galaxy, and the Ground Within by Becky Chambers, Light From Uncommon Stars by Ryka Aoki, A Master of Djinn by P. Djèlí Clark, Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir and She Who Became the Sun by Shelley Parker-Chan. The Green Bone Saga by Fonda Lee, The Kingston Cycle by C. L. Polk, Merchant Princes by Charles Stross, Terra Ignota by Ada Palmer, Wayward Children by Seanan McGuire, and The World of the White Rat by T. Kingfisher were all nominated for Best Series.

Comic nominees include DIE, vol. 4: Bleed, written by Kieron Gillen, art by Stephanie Hans, lettering by Clayton Cowles, Far Sector, written by N.K. Jemisin, art by Jamal Campbell, Lore Olympus, vol. 1 by Rachel Smythe, Monstress, vol. 6: The Vow, written by Marjorie Liu, art by Sana Takeda, Once & Future, vol. 3: The Parliament of Magpies, written by Kieron Gillen, illustrated by Dan Mora, colored by Tamra Bonvillain and Strange Adventures, written by Tom King, art by Mitch Gerads and Evan “Doc” Shaner.

You can check out the full list of nominees on Tor.com. Winners will be announced at this year’s Worldcon, which takes place September 1-5 in Chicago.