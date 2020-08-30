Hulk Fan Crafts the Perfect Logo for Mark Ruffalo's Next Solo Movie

✖

If you're like us, you're probably counting the days until we get another Hulk flick. Though The Incredible Hulk wasn't released too long ago, we've yet to get a solo film featuring Mark Ruffalo's take on the gamma-infused monster. That said, it's unknown whether we'll ever see Ruffalo play the character in a solo movie, all due to rights issues between Universal and Disney/Marvel Studios. That's not stopping one eager Hulk fan from crafting an epic logo for a potential flick.

Marvel fan and branding guru @ch_graphics2019 has unveiled a logo for The Rampaging Hulk, and it's something you'd totally expect to see from Marvel Studios or Disney. Featuring the classic Hulk typography, the graphic designer fits both green and purple into the work, which you can see in its full glory below.

Earlier this year, Ruffalo even pitched his own idea for a Hulk show on Disney+, saying he'd probably place the character on the run after the events of Endgame as even underwent deeper self-reflection.

"Maybe we make it into a series and we jump through the Universal...Universal owns the rights to Hulk as a standalone movie, so that's really why we can't make one," Ruffalo explained at C2E2. "But, we can do a TV show!"

The actor added, "I'd probably kind of start him on the run again a little bit. I think that really works and in this new digital age, we're all surveilled, that might be kind of an interesting dimension to how he stays on the run. That's probably where we'd start — him deciding 'I don't want to do this anymore,' but it's hard now because he's the professor. He's hard to hide."

She-Hulk has yet to set a release date.

