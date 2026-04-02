Hulu Is Streaming One of the Greatest Animated Franchises Ever Made (& There’s More on the Way)

2026 is the year for animation. Following the blockbuster 2025 season that saw animated movies like Zootopia 2 and New Zha II smash records and soar to the top of the list of highest-grossing movies of the year, the current year is keeping the momentum going with back-to-back major releases ranging from Toy Story 5 to Minions & Monsters. Beyond the current lineup, 2027 is also shaping up to be a massive year for the medium and will even see one of the greatest animated franchises of all time return to the big screen after more than a decade, and fans can now stream the original movies on Hulu.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The countdown is officially on for Shrek 5, but before fans head to theaters to see , they can stream all four main Shrek films on Hulu. Shrek, Shrek 2, Shrek the Third, and Shrek Forever After started streaming on the platform on April 1st. The DreamWorks animated franchise, based on William Steig’s book and centered around the gruff but good-hearted ogre named Shrek who reluctantly becomes a hero in the Kingdom of Far Far Away, is one of the most successful and influential animated series, even ranking as the second highest-grossing animated franchise with over $4 billion in global earnings.

Shrek Revolutionized Animation and Still Shows No Signs of Slowing Down

Play video

Shrek didn’t just make a massive impact at the box office with a $484 million worldwide gross; it also revolutionized animated filmmaking down to its core. The movie, which won the first-ever Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, marked a massive leap in CGI with its photo-realistic facial animation and realistic rendering of fur, fabrics, lighting, and fire. At the same time, it successfully dismantled the traditional Disney-style fairy tale with meta-humor, sharp wit, and an iconic pop culture soundtrack, which was a far cry from the traditional scores heard in earlier animated movies.

Given just how great and impactful that original film was, it’s no surprise that the movie continued with three more main franchise installments and two spin-off movies, Puss in Boots and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, or that, 25 years later, it’s still going strong. Shrek 5 is just on the horizon, slated for a June 30, 2027 release. The movie will mark the first film time Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz have reprised their roles as Shrek, Donkey, and Fiona in 17 years. Details about DreamWorks’ return to the land of Far Far Away are being kept under wraps, so story details remain unclear at this time. When fans last saw Shrek, he was embracing his life as a devoted family man and husband, having successfully averted an alternate reality where he never existed.

What’s New on Hulu?

The Shrek films joined Hulu on April 1st alongside a long list of arrivals. On the family-friendly front, Hulu is now streaming fellow DreamWorks titles Shark Tale and The Croods, as well as the first three Night At The Museum movies and Monster House. Other new arrivals include The Day After Tomorrow, Napoleon Dynamite, and 21 Jump Street.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!